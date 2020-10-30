It’s easy to paint a state representative with the broad red and blue strokes used to define his or her party. But a legislator’s work often has as much to do with duties back in the district — the letters, phone calls and advocacy on behalf of individuals in need — as it does political debates at the State House.
Rep. Tram Nguyen got that lesson in a crucible as she took up the causes of people in Andover and North Andover in the aftermath of the September 2018 gas disaster. Her tireless work over the past two years is more than enough reason to reelect her to Beacon Hill from the 18th Essex District.
Nguyen was a newcomer to public office when she won a surprise victory over longtime Andover Rep. Jim Lyons. In retrospect, in light of her experience as a legal services attorney, she turned out to be the right woman in the right job at the right time. Her experience served her well as she took on the plight of people in conflict with insurance adjusters and a natural gas utility whose bungling led to a series of fires, explosions and property damage throughout the region barely two months before her election.
Nguyen served as a representative in the macro, pressing the region’s interests alongside other elected leaders who demanded answers and accountability from Columbia Gas. She also engaged in the micro as a conduit and advocate for frustrated residents and businesses with no place else to turn. She has returned to a similar mode of leadership in the past eight months as an outlet to state services for people squeezed by restrictions meant to limit the spread of COVID-19.
We don’t support all of Nguyen’s policy choices, and some of her actions reveal someone still getting used to the public spotlight. Last weekend, for example, Nguyen was quick to condemn on social media the actions of a driver who appeared to have veered a car toward a group of her supporters at a visibility in Boxford. Police determined the senior citizen at the wheel had gotten excited by the sign holders -- whom she supported, by the way -- and had no intent to harm. Luckily no one was injured, and Nguyen removed her post. We expect more discernment and prudence from our state legislators.
That incident is by far outweighed, however, by the record Nguyen has built over the past two years as a grassroots legislator willing to get in the trenches when her constituents need her most. Her connection to the people of the 18th Essex, forged in the aftermath of the Merrimack Valley gas fires and now during a pandemic, should earn her reelection.