A lot separates Massachusetts from the rest of the United States, including the way we number our interstate exits. In a throwback to yesteryear that no one has bothered to update, or probably knew about, exits here are numbered sequentially. That’s to say, in order.
So, heading south on Interstate 93 from New Hampshire, the first exit you’ll encounter in Massachusetts is 48, which is for Route 213. Then there’s Exit 47 at Pelham Street in Methuen, and so on. It’s the same on Interstate 95, where coming back from Portsmouth or Maine you’ll first encounter Exit 60 near the state line, then Exit 59 in Salisbury.
It’s logical enough to those of us who know how to count. But it’s outdated since most of the rest of the country has paired up highway exits to the nearest mile marker. They’re still sequential, they just match the roadway.
Doing this is mainly a convenience to people from out of town, and it usually works best when exits are far apart. No wonder, then, that states in the Northeast are among the last to change. All of it matters now because the federal government is pushing Massachusetts to fall in line. We assume New Hampshire will be next — lest it get docked federal highway money.
What’s in an exit number? Not much if you don’t live or work near the highway. But for routes in our backyard — Interstates 495, 93 and 95 — we’ve printed the same exits on directions for years. Business cards and marketing materials use these numbers. Changing them is a headache — worse even than rush hour traffic.
Never mind the expense. Apart from private cost is the literal update to highway signs. Several years ago, when the state Department of Transportation first talked about this switch, the Attleboro Sun reported it had awarded a $1.73 million contract just to get going. The changeover is expected to stretch over a couple of years, starting in western Massachusetts and moving east, to be done by 2022.
We’re for progress, but this falls in the category of things that weren't broken. Besides, making life more convenient for out-of-town drivers — you know, the people who use their turn signals — is a hopeless cause. What happens when they get to a rotary or pull into traffic on Route 1?
At least, for them, the interstate exit numbers will be more predictable -- even if the rest of us are lost.