If money is tight and you’re having trouble affording your rent, you’ll take help pretty much anywhere you can find it. If you happen to live in an apartment owned by companies such as Avalon Communities and Wingate Management, you can breathe easier through the holidays knowing you won’t risk losing your place to live.
Ten of the state’s largest landlords announced a pledge Monday not to seek evictions for tenants who fail to make rent at least until 2021, according to State House News Service. Instead they'll work with renters to sign up for programs such as Residential Assistance for Families in Transition, which usually gives households in need up to $4,000 per year to help pay the rent but has increased its cap to $10,000 due to the pandemic. That extra money is supported by a $100 million infusion from the state announced by Gov. Charle Baker last month.
The landlords’ pledge and expanded RAFT program are important since Baker let lapse a six-month moratorium on evictions and foreclosures implemented earlier this year. His ban was aimed at containing an economic and employment crisis created by COVID-19, and keeping it from creating a housing crisis too. It did that, by most accounts, before being allowed to expire much too abruptly.
Fortunately state officials looked to ease the rental market back onto its normal track with a $171 million plan aimed at helping tenants, which included the $100 million for RAFT. Also, the federal government has in place a similar ban on evictions through the end of this year, though renters must meet certain criteria in order to be protected, such as having lost a big chunk of their income due to COVID-19.
Promises such as those made by the apartment companies this week are significant. Greg Vasil, CEO of the regional real estate group, said its members “have been working with their residents in good faith and have taken this pledge to continue to maintain housing stability across Massachusetts throughout the pandemic." Other companies involved are Chestnut Hill Realty, National Development, Windsor Property Management, Winn Residential, Equity Management Realty, Schochet Companies, Peabody Properties and Corcoran Management.
At the end of last summer, one housing activist estimated more than 30 million people in the U.S. stood to lose their homes from eviction due to economic hardships created by the pandemic. Let us not forget what awaits them in the new year.
Forestalling evictions and even expanded efforts to recover back rent help, but they do not resolve all the problems created by COVID-19 for renters and their landlords. Let’s hope a spirit of generosity and willingness to help tenants recover will last well into 2021.