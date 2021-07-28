Responding to our changing climate
With all the news about the growing impacts of climate change and sea level rise – countless wildfires on the West Coast, unprecedented drought and heat waves in much of the Southwest and Midwest, record July rainfall in parts of New England, subway riders in China drowning in flooded train tunnels – it can be hard to keep it all in perspective.
The news this week brought a report by MIT and Tulane University calling for widespread – and predictably very expensive – systemic changes needed over the next 50 years for the MBTA to adapt in the face of rising seas. The report cited the flooding of downtown Boston streets and the Aquarium Station Blue Line stop after a powerful storm in 2018 as previews of what is to come. Besides the immediate concerns, the report cited longer range issues with low-lying rail lines, underground subway stations and tunnels, and the likelihood that large areas could be cut off from public transportation, stranding hundreds of thousands of riders each day.
On the legislative front, state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Kathleen Theoharides is pressing the Baker administration's case for immediate investment in infrastructure.
It's worth noting we have a Republican governor who sees urgency in addressing the likely impacts of rising seas and storm surge, something of a rarity in the GOP ranks. And Theoharides, Baker's top environmental official, testified before the Senate Committee on Global Warming on Monday and urged lawmakers to use the federal money in the American Rescue Plan Act for the long term, to deal with global warming effects.
Baker proposes spending $1 billion on energy and environmental projects, including $300 million for improving infrastructure, such as culverts and dams.
"The opportunity to spend federal funding on these projects is really game changing, so we are pushing hard to put these funds to immediate use," Theoharides said in a report of the hearing.
As reporter Christian Wade wrote, Theoharides said the plan would help communities fortify against climate change, expand green space in the state, and foster the growth of the offshore wind power industry.
Some $400 million would go toward infrastructure, through the state's Clean Water Trust Fund, including projects to cap combined sewer outfalls – called CSOs – that spew untreated sewage into the Merrimack River and other bodies of water.
Theoharides stressed that, besides trying to address the huge CSO problem, the newest proposal would build on the state's Municipal Vulnerability Preparedness program, which has funded $64 million in projects since 2017, out of the $140 million in grants sought by cities and towns.
Even with less than half of that MVP program money handed out, the positive results are evident. The city of Newburyport recently celebrated the opening of a section of its popular Clipper City Rail Trail that runs between the harbor and the city's wastewater treatment plant. That trail section was built using $1 million in MVP funds on a raised berm that is meant to protect the low-lying treatment plant from storm surge and high tides.
During Theoharides's appearance before the Senate, Sen. Michael Barrett noted the dispute between lawmakers and the Baker administration about who should have final say over how the money gets spent, which was eventually settled in favor of the Legislature.
Theoharides stayed focus on how important it was to spend the money on important projects.
"I'm not interested in any type of skirmish. I'm just interested in getting the money out in a timely manner that will improve public health and environmental outcomes," she said in coverage by State House News Service.
Many coastal cities and towns, and inland communities with low-lying areas, have resiliency committees and are taking the climate change predictions very seriously. "Getting that money out" to communities in a timely way can help get the work done and make the adaptations that will be essential as rain falls and the seas roll in.