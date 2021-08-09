Oftentimes, adults need only look to the young people in our midst for true inspiration. So it is again with the 11 latest recipients of the Colleen E. Ritzer Scholarship who’ve not yet started their careers but already are making a positive impact on this world.
They’re kids like Paige Gillette of Andover, who is taking her impressive resume — a three-sport captain at Andover High, and an instructor at softball and basketball programs for kids — to Assumption University in the fall.
In her profile on the scholarship fund’s website, Gillette describes the encounter during her freshman year that proved transformative. A student from a special education class asked to sit with her during lunch. Anyone who remembers their high school cafeteria can appreciate the high-stakes nature of that request. Gillette nervously agreed — and ended up sitting with him for lunch nearly every day throughout high school.
She later reflected: “He changed my life. I am often told how good I am to him and how lucky he is to have a friend like me, but people do not understand how lucky I am to have him.”
Through this unique friendship, Gillette discovered her passion for helping others. Like other recipients of the Ritzer Scholarship, she plans to become a teacher.
Navya Pandya, who also built an impressive resume at Andover High and plans to attend Northeastern University, describes the challenges of moving to the United States from India as a child and knowing very little about the culture of her new country. By the time she was in middle school, Pandya was comfortable enough to be asked to lead a youth group where she made it a point to spread the kindness that had been shared with her.
Then there is Madison Serapiglia, who volunteered with special needs students at West Middle School and at Andover High, following the example of her mother, a special education teacher. Serapiglia, of Methuen, is another deeply accomplished student — as a dancer, a dance team captain and a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend the University of New Hampshire in the fall.
These are but a few examples of the best and brightest from Andover and Danvers being recognized in the Ritzer Scholarship’s eighth year. In all, the fund has helped 82 budding educators from the two towns, giving $372,000 toward their education.
“It gives us hope of the good in this world as we witness these former students begin their teaching careers,” the Ritzer family said of current and past recipients in an announcement of this year’s winners. “We are honored they have allowed us to follow their progress.”
The fund was started in memory of a young high school math teacher who grew up in Andover and worked in Danvers before her tragic death. Many of her students have described being inspired and motivated by Ritzer in her brief time in the classroom. But her legacy now stretches much further, touching the students of those teachers whose careers were given their spark by the scholarship that bears her name.
As Ritzer and her family have shown, kindness inspires kindness, generosity begets generosity. As a result, there are many others who’ve joined the cause, such as the late Brian Feeney, who was a stalwart of the annual 5K held in Andover in Ritzer’s name and a captain of the team from his workplace, Century Bank. Feeney died, at age 60, this past November.
The family honored Feeney’s memory this year with a special scholarship, awarded to Benjamin Miragliotta of Andover, who was a member of the high school’s hockey and track teams, and a volunteer at the Senior Center, for Habitat for Humanity and at Artria Marland Place.
Miragliotta described the experience of working at a local nursing home — and the impact he could have on residents — during the pandemic. “I have come to fully embrace the value of taking extra time to show someone kindness, whether it be holding the door open for someone or giving an elderly person my undivided attention,” he said. He plans to attend the University of Massachusetts.
The determination and kindness shown by Miragliotta, Gillette, Pandya and Serapiglia — as well as this year’s seven other Ritzer scholarship recipients — should be an inspiration to young and old alike. The other recipients of this year’s scholarships are: Ashley DeRocco, Danvers; Kaelyn Grava, Andover; Ashley Kendrigan, Andover; Jared King, Danvers; Jenna Lowd, Danvers; Liana O’Brien, Danvers; and Alexandra Papazian, Andover.