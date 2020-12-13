Daniel Rivera is a Lawrence kid who grew up in the Stadium Courts housing projects, the child of a single mother who was a Dominican immigrant. Rivera is a Lawrence success story, having served in the U.S. Army during operations Desert Storm and Desert Shield and studied at the University of Massachusetts in Amherst, where he became the first in his family to graduate college.
Rivera is also a stabilizing force who returned clear-headed government to City Hall. Seven years ago, he abandoned his at-large seat on the City Council, which he’d held for two terms, to challenge a wildly popular yet scandal-tormented mayor. The upstart edged out the incumbent, William Lantigua, by 81 votes. Four years later Rivera blocked Lantigua’s attempted comeback and held onto his seat.
Now, with a year left in his term, Rivera is leaving the city, lured by a more influential and better-paid role as president and CEO of MassDevelopment, the state’s development and finance agency. It’s a well-deserved step for Rivera and bittersweet for the city he departs.
The bitter comes with the leadership vacuum Rivera’s promotion will create. Though as mayor he couldn’t always avoid the treacherous parts of Lawrence politics, Rivera had a professionalizing influence. He notched a long series of victories for the city — some as bland yet significant as cutting into the backlog of uncollected taxes. Perhaps most critically, he was a steady hand and passionate advocate for Lawrence in the midst of emergency, when the community needed him most.
The sweet comes in all of the possibilities that 49-year-old Rivera’s new role could mean for Massachusetts, and the prospect of him transplanting some of the success sown in Lawrence in the past seven years elsewhere in the state. If Lawrence loses by Rivera’s leaving City Hall a year early, the state will gain for having him in his new office.
Anyone who’s been watching these past couple of years has suspected that Rivera’s career trajectory would trace a southward arc, the question being how far south he would go.
In the days after one of the country’s worst urban natural gas disasters roiled Lawrence and two next-door communities in the fall of 2018, Rivera stood next to Gov. Charlie Baker and members of Congress to give voice to those most affected by the fires and explosions, and to ensure the gas utility was held accountable for mitigating the damage it caused, rebuilding the streets and, eventually, paying people what it owed them.
In the days following the disaster, and during the long recovery and negotiations that followed, Rivera was the image of leadership. His sense of purpose and duty was reflected in his decision in those early nights to sleep not at home, which is in the area affected by the disaster, but in the temporary shelters opened to residents of south Lawrence. Rivera later made it his personal crusade to ensure that Columbia Gas of Massachusetts would cease to operate once all of the fines and settlements were paid. That’s exactly what happened.
Not 18 months after the gas disaster, Rivera, like the rest of us, found himself facing a pandemic. Unlike most public officials, Rivera did so on behalf of a vulnerable community that became one of the hardest hit in the state, in terms of COVID-19 cases per capita and likelihood of transmission, and also in terms of economic fallout. His city has reported one of the highest unemployment rates in the state.
These past seven years, Rivera has also managed to lead the city through steady fiscal gain. Its bond rating has increased three times on his watch. He made improvements to the library, Police Department and other corners of government. He oversaw infrastructure projects and encouraged extensive private development.
State Sen. Barry Finegold, in an interview last week with reporter Allison Corneau, calls the seven-year mayor one of the best Lawrence has ever seen. It's a sweeping statement, to be sure, but it's no exaggeration.
Lawrence is forever challenged but Rivera’s tenure in the city, despite some significant crises, was one of stability and growth. This son of Lawrence who grew up to be its mayor served with pride and he served the city well.