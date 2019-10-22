An artist's project in Durham, New Hampshire, and Essex, Massachusetts, is intended to help people imagine how climate change might affect the ground they're standing on.
Thomas Starr, a professor of graphic design at Northeastern University, has created small, circular plaques that commemorate events that might happen, 20, 30 or 50 years from now in our changing climate.
The markers imagine future disasters, such as the University of New Hampshire boathouse being destroyed by storm surge from a Category 4 hurricane on Sept. 24, 2032, or a gazebo in Durham being relocated in 2057 because of recurring flooding from sea level rise.
Starr's twist on the traditional "On this site in 1776" markers aims to get people to think about how the places where they live and work could be affected by climate change. Bringing the idea of changes close to home — rather than talking about repeated flooding in the low islands of the South Pacific or melting glaciers in Scandinavia — is likely to paint a clearer picture of what the future might hold.
Starr's public art isn't all gloomy, however. As The Associated Press reported, the historical plaques also highlight positive changes, including one in front of Durham Town Hall that declares, "All downtown buildings powered by 100% renewable energy — July 20, 2040," and another noting how elm trees were planted in May 2026 to reduce the urban heat effect.
Bringing attention to what might happen if we don't make rapid cuts in greenhouse gas emissions — which traps heat and raises temperatures of the atmosphere and oceans — isn't a new idea, but the public art concept is one way to make this type of education approachable.
Anthony Leiserowitz, director of Yale University's Program on Climate Change Communication, said Starr's project is just one of several using innovative ways to put the issue front and center. For example, a group in Florida encourages homeowners to place large numbers on their homes to show how many feet of melting glacial water must rise before the homes are underwater.
These public art projects are unobtrusive but thought-provoking, which is exactly the point. We can study and appreciate the historical markers that highlight the past, but it's the future that should be our focus today.