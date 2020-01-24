We are of two minds regarding the proposal by Gov. Charlie Baker to allow gamblers to pay for their lottery numbers and scratch tickets with debit cards.
To be sure, it would make life easier for anyone looking to fork out $2, $5 or more for the frisson of excitement that comes with challenging the odds. And it might shorten those interminable lines at the corner convenience store. But those of us who have tested our luck know that more often than not, a fool and his money are soon parted. And being allowed to use a debit card makes that sorry transaction almost too easy.
Under current state law, the Lottery is a cash-only business. That's an annoyance to the increasing number of people -- almost half the population, according to a recent U.S. Bank survey -- who don't carry cash.
Baker's proposal, part of his proposed budget for the next fiscal year, is exceedingly modest -- gamblers still wouldn't be allowed to use credit cards or go online to play lottery games or buy scratch tickets. Rather, the change would merely bring the state Lottery into the 20th century, leaving the 21st for another time.
Lottery Executive Director Michael Sweeney last year shared the story of a 72-year-old Lottery player who was upset he needed to bring a bank check to the agency's regional office in Worcester to pay for a season ticket to a game.
"When a 72-year-old customer is calling you and asking you why you're not in the modern age, trouble is not on the horizon -- it is already behind us," Sweeney said. "We need to adjust to where those consumers are of all ages."
Let us not pretend, however, that the change is about convenience -- for customers, anyway. It's about selling more scratch and lottery tickets.
Massachusetts lottery products brought in more than $1 billion in profits last year, with the money being returned as state aid to local cities and towns. Of course, the need for more state aid grows every year, putting more pressure on the Lottery to produce. State Treasurer Deborah Goldberg, whose office oversees the Lottery, has pushed hard for online sales, thus far to no avail. Debit card sales, it is expected, would help grow the bottom line by making it easier to reach into your pocket. And that money often comes from people who can ill afford to spend it.
If gamblers like the debit card option, so be it. But cash or card, it's worth remembering that the house always wins.