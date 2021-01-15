The nearly year-long coronavirus scourge has been a disaster for the restaurant industry. An outright shutdown, followed by months of occupancy restrictions and an uncertain future have led nearly 4,000 Massachusetts restaurants to close their doors since last March.
The pandemic has even come for a New England institution, with Legal Seafoods CEO Roger Berkowitz announcing just before Christmas that he was selling his iconic chain to Boston-based PPX Hospitality Brands, which owns the Smith and Wollensky steakhouses and Strega Italian restaurants.
Pandemic-related restaurant closings took their toll on Legal, one of the largest restaurant chains in New England.
"Would I have ordinarily chosen to sell? Probably not," Berkowitz told the Boston Globe.
It is difficult to understate what Legal Seafoods -- whose first location opened in 1968 next to a fish market that Berkowitz's father opened in 1950 -- has meant to the Bay State restaurant industry and, by extension, the New England fishermen who for years supplied its restaurants with fresh product. Like Gorton's, it's a brand that is instantly recognizable and quintessentially New England.
Backing up its "If it isn't fresh, it isn't Legal" catchphrase, the company long bought more than 1,000 tons of seafood a week in ports such as Gloucester, New Bedford, Boston and Portland, Maine for its more than two dozen restaurants. Even as landings dwindled, Legal remained a major customer and Berkowitz a forceful voice on behalf of the industry, pushing back on catch restrictions that threatened to gut the industry, touting the quality and freshness of the local catch and donating time and money to industry-related causes up and down the coast.
There is hope that voice will remain strong in the years to come. Berkowitz has retained ownership rights of the Legal Sea Foods name for the company's e-commerce and retail business. Given his penchant for innovation and comfort in the spotlight, we suspect we won't be hearing the last from him even if his landmark creation passes from family control.