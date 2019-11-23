William Francis Galvin’s name gets printed everywhere, which is a benefit of being the secretary of the commonwealth. It appears on signs, letterhead and websites. If you’re trying to register to vote in Massachusetts, look up a deed or need to file the right paperwork to do business in this state, you’re bound to come across it.
Galvin, who has been reelected to his job every four years since 1994, needs no help putting his name in front of voters. Never mind that he already has the most important electoral handicap in Massachusetts politics — a “D” next to his name on the ballot.
All of which makes it appalling that Galvin chose to turn the 2018 voter guide, the informational booklet his office is constitutionally bound to prepare and send to the state’s 4.5 million voters, into a piece of campaign literature.
Galvin got dinged last week by the state Ethics Commission for that, and for featuring his name prominently on signs sent to cities and towns to direct early voters to the ballot box. One of the last things voters in some communities saw last year before marking a ballot that included his race for reelection was Galvin's name on a sign. This despite a prohibition in state law on campaign materials in polling places, or within 150 feet of the entrance of a polling place.
“Dinged” is the most apt description too. There was no fine or real consequence from the Ethics Commission, just a mutually agreed upon “public education letter” describing Galvin’s “use of public resources as an unwarranted privilege” in violation of the state’s ethics law. The letter, which surely was less-than-crippling for Galvin’s campaign account and political career, was released Friday.
The state’s top election official, who of all people should know the contours of what’s right and wrong, is caught taking advantage of state resources to aid his own reelection and a letter gets put in his file. The consequence hardly fits the offense.
The Ethics Commission, which last month hit a selectman in Pepperell with a $6,000 fine for violating the ethics law, explained its light touch in Galvin’s case with the fact that this particular type of violation hasn’t been previously addressed by its literature or other advisories. Also, according to the letter, Galvin claimed to not having known that a page of the voter guide — again, the one distributed to some 4.5 million people, letting them know what’s on the ballot and how to vote — was turned into a glorifying piece of campaign literature.
In case you didn’t see the voter guide, or have forgotten, the page in question described the services delivered by Galvin’s office and mentioned him, by name, in every single paragraph — at least 10 times.
One paragraph reads, “An older couple contacted Secretary Galvin’s office because all their money had been put into an annuity by their broker and they could not access their money without incurring substantial fees. Secretary Galvin was able to get them out of the annuity without having to pay the fees.” William Galvin to the rescue.
At the time the guide was published, Anthony Amore, the Swampscott Republican challenging Galvin on the ballot, complained about the unfair benefit.
“It’s brazen and the reality is he doesn’t seem to care,” Amore told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. “He’s using a voter’s guide to list his accomplishments, which is beyond the pale.”
David A. Wilson, executive director of the Ethics Commission, would later write to Galvin: “It was free positive publicity for you during your reelection campaign. This free publicity in an official state publication issued in connection with the general state election and distributed to all voters in the Commonwealth was a substantially valuable unwarranted privilege that was not properly available to any other candidate for elected office.”
But, no one would say anything about it for 13 months — well after the election. And then the only consequence was a letter.
Why should Galvin care?