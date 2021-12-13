Hazard pay headaches are the gift that keeps on giving to Methuen Mayor Neil Perry, who for a second year is dealing with controversy surrounding his decision to grant city workers COVID-19 stipends from federal CARES Act funding as a reward for their dedication amid the pandemic.
Late last December, Perry announced he would give up to $1,500 in COVID-19 hazard pay to 346 city employees with titles ranging from human resources director, to junior accountant, director of public works, and police and firefighters. The payments would be deducted from $4.5 million in COVID-19 relief from the federal government. However, he said, teachers, who had recently received 1.5% raises to make up for earlier cuts, and other school employees were not eligible.
The mayor took it on the chin twice back then: once from those in the schools who felt cheated and snubbed; and a second time from city councilors who said they were blindsided by his decision just prior to the Dec. 31, 2020, spending deadline.
Councilors said Perry made no mention of his intentions prior to sending an email, even though they had been pressing him for information. The mayor countered that he’s only obliged to bring spending decisions before them when a single expense is more than $50,000. How he defined a “single expense” is unclear, since the total doled out was $500,000 in bonuses – a label Perry objects to.
Call them what you like, but just in time for the 2021 holidays the mayor learned that the half a million dollars workers received was a misuse of CARES Act funds. The payments, according to the state Executive Office for Administration and Finance, were made to workers who were not in harm’s way at all.
“Hazard pay is an eligible (use)... if it is provided for performing hazardous duty or work involving physical hardship that in each case is related to COVID-19,” Brendan Sweeney, assistant director for federal funds related to municipalities, wrote.
The mayor’s stipends amounted to “impermissible bonuses,” according to the state. All of the money must be paid back.
Before distributing the checks, the mayor said Chief Administrative and Financial Officer Maggie Duprey confirmed the payments were allowable. The confirmation, however, was gained via an online Q&A portal, not over the good-old-fashioned telephone.
“We were very careful about what we spent and asked for approval before we did it,” Perry told reporter Allison Corneau.
Not careful enough, and for that he earns a JEER.
It’s important to note that Perry is appealing to the state and has a meeting with officials Tuesday to make his case.
Wish him luck. It’s the holidays, after all. Taxpayers have gifts to buy.
CHEERS to Foster Kids of the Merrimack Valley, a local nonprofit that is once again stepping up for children.
For nearly two decades since it was founded in 2005 by former foster child Larry Giordano of Methuen, the organization has put together a gift drive. This year, despite some COVID restrictions, is no different.
Giordano and his wife, Eileen, and a small army of volunteers spent last Thursday night wrapping hundreds of presents for local foster children. The gifts were chosen based on wish lists provided by foster families, then purchased using donations.
As reported by staff reporter Jill Harmacinski, the presents will be distributed using the “drive-by” method to limit contact as per COVID restrictions. In past years, the organization held an annual Christmas party. The important thing is that the giving continues.
In addition to this holiday work, the organization also provides scholarships to young people in state custody seeking a college education and financial assistance for summer camp tuition, among many other efforts.
Working closely with the state Department of Children and Families, the group is an essential contributor to youth who “are in foster care through no fault of their own,” Harmacinski reported.
Giordano himself was abandoned in a Springfield motel when he was five days old. He was in the foster care system until he was 17. He is one of the fortunate ones, having emerged as an adult who realizes how lucky he was to be adopted by a loving family.
Foster children from the Merrimack Valley are also lucky to have an advocate like Larry Giordano, his wife, Eileen, and all the others involved in looking out for them.