The promoters of SoulFest 2023, New England’s premier Christian music festival planned for the Topsfield Fairgrounds this weekend, dodged a bullet when a settlement was reached between the town of Topsfield and Essex Agriculture Society, or EAS, operators of the oldest county fair in the nation, just days before the event was slated to start.
SoulFest 2023 was caught in a power struggle between the town and the operators of the Topsfield Fairgound over permitting issues and neighbors’ complaints.
It’s great that issues were worked out at the 11th hour, but sad the town felt it had no other recourse but to seek an injunction to stop SoulFest 2023, along with a laser-light show later this summer.
SoulFest promises to attract thousands of people to the fairgrounds each day of the three-day festival and the uncertainty caused by the request for an injunction left every ticket-buyer, every vendor, every musical act and inspirational speaker, and every hotel-restaurant with reservations in the lurch. And promoter Dan Russell faced losing everything — not only a mountain of cash, but damage to his “ministry,” his reputation, and the promotion company’s brand in the Christian music industry.
It’s good that both sides sat down to work out problems ahead of this weekend’s big event at the urging of Superior Court Judge Kristen Buxton, who urged both parties to solve the disputes that led to the request. Both sides had until Wednesday to come to an agreement or she would rule on Topsfield’s injunctive relief request.
Two issues were residents’ complaints of rowdy vendors, trash, traffic and safety and town officials’ claim the Essex Agricultural Society needs permits for individual events beyond the fair’s 10-day run.
We hear townspeople’s complaints loud and clear. We understand it must be trying living adjacent to the fairgrounds. Every community has its own challenges. Life can be more than just irritating for those living along routes 1, 114, 133, or any major thoroughfare in Essex County.
How about those living near a mall, or a manufacturing plant, or busy restaurant? Imagine living in downtown Salem during October. Fairground neighbors at a community forum prior to the legal action admitted they were OK with the annual event in late-September-early October when moving into the neighborhood, but the increased frequency of events is too much disruption, they said.
Neighbors can complain, and force the town to use increasingly scarce tax dollars to pay legal fees, or they can get involved, work for change and become part of the solution.
It’s amazing the town has no Topsfield Fairgrounds advisory committee to monitor and work with the EAS on planning, monitoring and self-policing. You’d think neighbors would jump at the chance. After all, it is in their backyard. A team of Topsfield “ambassadors” would go a long way toward tackling those complaints. Salem does exactly that and it seems to help around Halloween.
How about a town hotline for residents to call when they see something amiss? Maybe there’s an app for that.
But that’s not the main event: Both sides must develop and nurture a more interactive, positive relationship. It seems clear that communication is lacking, or nonexistent. But communication is the only real remedy. Judge Buxton hinted as much. The 11th-hour action clearly shows the extent of the parties’ divisions.
For example, they can’t agree on if, and when, the EAS needs to obtain permits, including permission from the Zoning Board of Appeals. EAS officials say the fairgrounds, in operation long before zoning, are grandfathered and have never needed permits. The town says EAS has on occasion sought and received local permits. It doesn’t help that EAS officials warned the Topsfield Fair can’t survive without revenues from non-fair events. Instead of brinksmanship, how about collaboration and compromise to make sure the fair — and the fairgrounds — continue to be a fixture for decades to come?
