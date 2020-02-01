Nondisclosure agreements may serve legitimate purposes in the workplace — to protect trade secrets or ensure that security plans are not shared -- but silencing victims of sexual harassment and assault are not among them.
Beacon Hill confronted this issue — or said it did — after revelations two years ago that more than 30 of its own employees had signed such agreements forcing them not to talk in exchange for pay-offs. This came amid a national confrontation of men in powerful positions who’d abused women then used these contracts to cover their tracks.
The Massachusetts House of Representatives has since adopted rules narrowing the use of nondisclosure agreements only to cases when they’re necessary to protect victims. The Senate has limited the use of the contracts as well, and Gov. Charlie Baker says state agencies only execute them if a victim asks for one.
Still, broader efforts at reform — namely, to prevent the use of these documents in cases of sexual harassment and assault in other workplace settings — are stalled on Beacon Hill. State Sen. Diana DiZoglio filed a proposal more than a year ago to do that. While her bill has gotten a hearing, it hasn’t progressed further.
Credit DiZoglio for her determined effort not to let the issue fade, and for holding to account both DeLeo and Baker for their roles in sequestering her bill. It’s so clearly the right thing to do. Yet, our state’s leaders seem stubborn in their insistence that the matter has been addressed and that it’s time to move on.
DiZoglio was among those who held a press briefing at the Statehouse this past week to draw attention to the continued use of nondisclosure agreements, and to call out those standing in the way of her bill. She was joined by Gretchen Carlson, former Fox News host whose lawsuit against the late Fox CEO Roger Ailes inspired dozens of other women to step forward with their own stories of harassment. “Nondisclosure agreements were originally designed to safeguard corporate secrets,” said Carlson. “They’re not supposed to protect predatory behavior.”
DiZoglio has personal experience with one. As a young legislative aide, in 2011, she was forced from her job amid rumors that she’d engaged in inappropriate behavior with a lawmaker. In order to receive a severance, she was made to sign a confidentiality agreement that also stopped her from refuting those rumors.
Now, she charges Baker and DeLeo with preventing her from acting on behalf of others and with allowing victims of harassment to be silenced. “They are the most powerful men in Massachusetts, and they are the ones who hold the key to whether this legislation passes or not,” DiZoglio told reporters.
Count us among those who agree it’s time for Baker and DeLeo to step out of the way, or better yet, put their shoulders behind DiZoglio’s proposal.
Baker has resisted the idea of a blanket ban on nondisclosure agreements, which critics of DiZoglio’s bill have said could be legally problematic. It’s a good point, yet it’s not what DiZoglio seeks. Her bill is tailored to cases of harassment, and it still allows accusers to seek agreements that would protect their identities. Importantly, her bill would prohibit the use of government funds to pay for settlements that require a victim’s silence.
Even though the national focus has moved on from the use of these agreements, we are constantly reminded of their influence. In North Andover, town Finance Committee Chairwoman Sasha Weinreich spent months trying to get to the bottom of rumors about the use of such agreements by local officials. The town manager last year acknowledged that three agreements exist though officials have not explained their nature, the circumstances that led to them, or how much money might have been spent on settlements with those who signed them.
There is certainly no room for these kinds of agreements in town halls or on Beacon Hill, particularly if you subscribe to the belief that government should remain transparent and accountable to the people who empower it to serve them. Nor should these documents be used anywhere else, whether in government or the private sector, to further victimize accusers by forcing them to stay silent.
As the state senator from the Merrimack Valley reminds us, Beacon Hill still has much work to do to ensure victims of harassment are protected.