It’s no mystery Massachusetts has a major solid waste disposal problem, and when markets for recycled materials dried up in the last few years, the problem only got worse.
It’s a problem with no simple solutions, but state officials rolled out a draft proposal Friday that calls for Massachusetts communities to reduce solid waste by targeting food waste, textiles and construction materials. If those things can be kept out of landfills and incinerators, the Bay State can make progress toward its aggressive goal of a 30 percent reduction in solid waste disposal by 2030.
To put things in perspective, the state hoped to cut solid waste from 6.55 million tons in 2008 to 4.55 million tons in 2020, but we’re going to fall short. The new proposal from the Department of Environmental Protection calls for lowering the current threshold of one ton per week that restaurants, cafeterias and other food businesses can throw away to half a ton per week by 2022; banning disposal of mattresses and some textiles to encourage more recycling and reuse; and setting standards to encourage facilities that process construction and demolition debris to increase recycling of materials.
These proposed limits are meant to encourage more composting and recycling. Composting comes into play with the tougher rules on restaurant food waste, for example.
“One of the key things is to make sure that there are markets for the materials that we’re trying to divert or recycle,” Stephanie Cooper, the deputy DEP commissioner, told State House News Service.
John Fischer, the DEP’s branch chief for commercial waste reduction, said the state has long had a “robust reuse and recycling system” for textiles. Besides clothes that are in good shape and can be donated to places such as Goodwill and the Salvation Army, many textiles can be recycled for new uses such as insulation, carpet pads and rags.
“Often, a lot of what we strive for is to try to realize both the economic benefits and the environmental benefits,” he told the news service. “It makes a lot of sense when you start thinking about these things as resources instead of waste.”
The draft proposal sets aggressive goals, Cooper told State House News Service.
“We are redoubling our efforts. Part of what has affected the progress to date has been a strong economy, which sort of cuts against waste reduction generally,” she said.
A strong economy works against the goal to reduce solid waste disposal because, put simply, we buy and throw away more things when we have more money to spend.
The DEP’s draft plan says, “Historically, waste generation typically tracks in line with the economy so that, without significant waste reduction and diversion, one would expect to see an increase in waste disposal by roughly 16 percent during this period.”
Many communities are attacking the problem of too much solid waste disposal by adopting so-called “pay-as-you-throw” programs. In those communities, residents buy special trash bags for solid waste disposal. By paying for each bag of trash thrown away, the rationale is that residents are motivated to reduce what they throw away by funneling items toward recycling and composting – and out of the solid waste system.
The DEP’s website says that as of July, there were 94 cities and towns in the state with pay-as-you-throw programs and drop-off sites, including Rockport, Newbury and Georgetown. An additional 59 communities have curbside pickup in at least part of the community for the pay-as-you-throw bags, including Merrimac, Gloucester, Ipswich, Topsfield, Boxford, Hamilton and Wenham. Newburyport officials are considering pay-as-you-throw as well.
The DEP will accept public comment on its draft 2020-30 solid waste master plan through Dec. 6, and has a series of hearings on it planned throughout the fall.
Bay State residents need to cut back on how much trash we’re throwing away. The DEP is trying to find solutions and would welcome your ideas.
To read the draft proposal: https://www.mass.gov/guides/solid-waste-master-plan.
To submit comments: dep.swmp@mass.gov.