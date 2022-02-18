It’s in the 20s, then the 60s, then the 30s, then — who knows?
With February temperatures wildly fluctuating, at times feeling like a January deep-freeze and others like a balmy May afternoon, it’s imperative to remember — and remind the children — to stay off the ice.
Only when ice is at least a clear, solid 4 inches thick is it safe for a person of up to about 200 pounds to walk, cross country ski, skate, ice fish or otherwise play on a lake or pond. But, according to U.S. Army Cold Regions Research & Engineering Laboratory guidelines, all ice is potentially dangerous, and they advise people use a 6-inch-thick measure rather than 4. Meanwhile, even thick ice doesn’t necessarily amount to safe ice amid erratic weather conditions. Weak ice is formed when warming trends break it down, then the slushy surface re-freezes.
Unlike ponds and lakes, moving bodies of water can never, ever be trusted, safety officials warn. And a dangerous situation on the Merrimack River drove home this point last week.
Haverhill police, firefighters and the harbor master were called to the river Feb. 9 because two men were walking on only partially frozen ice. In a Facebook video, holes with running water not far from them could be seen. But the men — who many observers thought were children — for some time refused to find their way to land, according to Deputy Police Chief Stephen Doherty. Ultimately, they did make their way to Riverside Park, but not before a force of first-responders was deployed.
“Their actions purposefully created a risk, a public inconvenience, annoyance and alarm by creating a hazard that served no legitimate purpose and therefore they will be summoned to court for disorderly conduct,” he said.
The city’s Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette took the opportunity to warn people that river ice is always off limits. Likewise, he said, are local ponds or lakes because they are not monitored for ice depth. Lake Saltonstall is the one exception. At Plug Pond, as the lake is better known, the city has a safe section designated with bales of hay.
“Some bodies of water in Haverhill have underground streams that make them unstable so you really should stay away, especially now that we’re expecting to get warmer weather,” Ouellette said Tuesday.
That’s true in Haverhill and it’s true everywhere else in the region. Be safe. Be wise. And keep off the ice.