We're still trying to figure out how Bill Belichick is going to pull this one out.
The Patriots have had such a stranglehold on the National Football League over the past two decades that New England fans can be forgiven for suspecting the team mastermind has found a loophole in the league rules that guarantees them an annual spot in the Super Bowl.
If only.
Come Sunday evening, America's attention will be focused not on the Patriots but on the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers and their talented, telegenic quarterbacks, Patrick Mahomes and Jimmy Garoppolo.
Garoppolo, of course, was once an understudy and heir apparent to Tom Brady before he was traded away for the proverbial handful of beans. Now, Brady will be a free agent come March and has made no promises about returning to Gillette Stadium.
So there will be no Brady this weekend, no Julian Edelman, no last-second heroics from James White. Rob Gronkowski will be there — but as a partier, not a player. The now-retired, all-world tight end will be hosting "Gronk Beach," a music festival featuring Rick Ross, Flo Rida and the DJs Kaskade, Diplo and Carnage.
But there will be plenty to watch as Kansas City, one of the league's best offenses, tests its mettle against the NFL's best defense. Mahomes is a generational talent who plays with the infectious joy that comes with being at the top of your chosen profession at age 24. On the other side of the ball, the 49ers' ferocious defense boasts one of the best rookies in years — Nick Bosa, who is all of 22. Seasoned veteran cornerback Richard Sherman is there, too, hitting, and talking, at full volume.
Those not interested in a Patriot-free game can still tune in for the halftime show featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. And then there are the ads, for everything from Alexa to avocados.
One ad generating much of the pregame buzz comes from Hyundai and features hometown actors Chris Evans, Rachel Dratch and John Krasinski extolling the virtues of the automaker's self-parking "cah" in their best, most-grating Boston accents. There's even a cameo from David Ortiz. So rest assured, New England. You'll be represented Sunday in the grating fashion we all love.
And as for Belichick, we know he's already plotting a return to the top next year.