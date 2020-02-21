So now "recline rage" is a thing.
Spurred on by -- what else? -- a social media post gone viral, a debate has erupted among air travelers over whether it is ever acceptable to recline your seat during a flight.
Two travelers on a recent American Airlines flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina, disagreed on the issue. A woman looking to soothe her spine put her seat back a few inches, which was apparently the last straw for the man behind her, who proceeded to violently punch her seat several times. The woman recorded the barrage and shared it on the internet.
The Twittersphere was equally -- and loudly -- divided. The man was a beast for reacting so aggressively. The woman was a monster for encroaching on the man's space.
Before we choose sides, however, let's take a minute to recognize how we've arrived at a place where what was once called a miracle -- flying through the sky from one location to another, reducing a journey of days to mere hours -- has now become a grueling, dehumanizing slog, as airlines shrink seats, hoard peanuts and charge extra for luggage that won't fit in the overstuffed overhead bins anyway.
And they are making us late. More planes were behind schedule last year than in 2018, according to the federal Transportation Department. And for the third year in a row, more flights were canceled outright than in the year before.
Overall, 79 percent of flights arrived on time in 2019, a record airlines say is within industry standards. But imagine how your boss would react if you were late at least once a week. And the airlines' definition of late -- anything over 15 minutes -- is outdated. For travelers changing planes a quarter hour could be the difference between a connection or a costly rebooking.
Of course, 15 minutes is a blink of an eye compared to the more than 300 domestic flights that sat on the tarmac for more than three hours last year. That's up from 202 in 2018 and 193 the year before.
While were here: more than 2.9 million bags were lost, damaged, delayed or stolen last year. The airlines also mishandled 1.54% of checked wheelchairs and scooters.
And these are just flights -- we haven't addressed the indignities of the security line.
So maybe it's time to take a breath. Ask before you recline. And if someone leans back, count to 10 before turning the seat back into a speed bag.
We'll all reach our destination -- eventually.