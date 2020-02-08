Wayne Chapman leads what must be a small life. A client of the Southampton Street Shelter, a block from the Suffolk County House of Correction in Boston, he suffers an assortment of illnesses that psychologists and lawyers say limit his mobility. Unlike most shelters, the one where he sleeps allows men with serious health problems to stay during the days.
The biggest difference between Chapman’s existence now and the days he spent at MCI-Shirley is that, presumably, he can shuffle out the door of the shelter and onto the sidewalk — just blocks from elementary schools, day care centers and a Boys and Girls Club. It’s an important distinction in light of Chapman’s criminal resume; he has admitted to raping more than 100 boys in the United States and Canada. As alarming as that may seem, it's apparently not enough to inspire the Massachusetts Legislature to act.
Gov. Charlie Baker has made at least two attempts to cinch state laws to keep people like Chapman from being freed, even if freedom is the limited world of homelessness and a shelter in one of Boston’s tougher neighborhoods. Yet all of Baker’s attempts have foundered in the hands of an unenthusiastic Legislature, where lawmakers are evidently unmoved by the potential horrors associated with sending a serial child rapist like Wayne Chapman back onto the streets.
Baker’s latest effort was a bill that would ratchet sentences for repeat sexual offenders who prey upon children to the possibility of life without parole. It would create a new offense, for the forcible rape of multiple children, which would carry a mandatory life sentence. However, as Statehouse reporter Christian M. Wade writes, the proposal has been dispatched to study — the Beacon Hill equivalent of one of those projects in the house you keep saying you’ll get around to doing.
Seventeen members of the Joint Committee on the Judiciary apparently don’t want to talk about it, either. Those whom Wade contacted had no comment. In the meantime, their colleagues in other parts of the Legislature are occupied with matters such as finding a way to soften the blow of a court ruling forcing families who hire au pairs to pay them minimum wage — in other words, an entirely different world from the “Methadone Mile” in Boston’s South End where Chapman now resides.
“These people should be voted out of office,” Wendy Murphy, an attorney for some of Chapman’s victims, told Wade this past week. “This will mean more dangerous sex offenders will be able to get out of prison to victimize more children.”
Jim Lyons, Andover’s former state representative and the current chairman of the state Republican Party, says the bill is “the kind of legislation that should be automatic.”
Instead it languishes. All that lawmakers truly need to study here is the story of Chapman. Convicted of raping two boys in Lawrence in 1975, he was a suspect in the still unsolved disappearance of Angelo Puglisi Jr., 10, a year later. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison for the initial rape cases — though he said he’d committed scores of other crimes. After the sentence he was held under a state law that allows for the detention of people considered sexually dangerous.
That was until two experts as part of a routine review determined that Chapman was unlikely to offend again, mostly due to his poor health. The state’s Supreme Judicial Court has ruled in separate cases against the imprisonment of sex offenders no longer deemed dangerous. That eventually led to Chapman’s release, last August.
A lawyer for Chapman has argued that he’s no threat, since he is both wheelchair bound and infirm. We can only hope. It takes no real leap of the imagination, however, to wonder about the paths taken by others like him.
Baker has since tried to toughen the standard, requiring a new sexual dangerous review board to weigh disputes among examiners about the release of sex offenders. The governor filed the bill in 2018, when the Chapman case was front and center, but the Legislature didn’t take it up promptly and the proposal was allowed to expire. His second attempt doesn't appear very promising either -- and lawmakers have not explained why.
It’s clearly too late to change the course of history that led to Chapman’s release. It is not too late to change what might happen in another case. The events that led to Wayne Chapman’s new life on Southampton Street point to a serious threat to public safety. Our lawmakers have an obligatio to address it.