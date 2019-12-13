Acts of hate happen every day somewhere in America, but rarely in such deadly form as the daylight massacre inside a Jersey City, New Jersey, kosher market on Tuesday.
The two killers who stepped out of a van on a busy street and stormed into the market with guns blazing were driven by their hatred of Jews and police, New Jersey's attorney general said Thursday. Three innocent people inside the market were killed before police shot and killed the man and woman committing the murders. About an hour before, the couple had killed a police detective investigating their suspicious behavior in a cemetery not far from the market.
“The evidence points toward acts of hate. I can confirm that we're investigating this matter as potential acts of domestic terrorism fueled both by anti-Semitism and anti-law enforcement beliefs,” Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said.
The couple had expressed interest in a fringe religious group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, Grewal said, but he added there was no evidence they were members. He also said the two were believed to have acted alone.
A year ago, another person reportedly acting alone shot and killed 11 worshippers at the Tree of Life congregation in Pittsburgh, and that is just one of the violent acts of anti-Semitism in recent years.
The Anti-Defamation League's CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said of Tuesday's attack, "The disease that is anti-Semitism has clearly spread to epidemic proportions. But we will not be defeated, we will not stand down, we will not be intimidated."
Greenblatt emphasized the fact the Jewish community "will continue to speak up and out every time anti-Semitism and bigotry rear their ugly heads. We expect the same from our nation's leaders."
Our nation's leaders also need to speak out and condemn these acts of hate, whether it's murder in a kosher market or the slaughter of innocents praying in a synagogue, just as they must call out anti-Semitism that is less violent but every bit as hostile and aggressive.
They are acts of domestic terrorism. They need to be called for what they are and condemned in the strongest terms possible.