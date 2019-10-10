When Charlie Brown went trick-or-treating, his neighbors dumped rocks into his candy bag. Halloween won’t be that sour when it rolls around three weeks from now in at least two area communities. Still, changing hours of trick or treating will doubtless sap some of the fun out of the annual candy scramble.
Methuen appears to have first in the state to move up its trick or treating hours to 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Halloween. Andover followed suit, setting hours from 4 to 6 p.m. In both places health officials have raised warning levels for the mosquito-borne eastern equine encephalitis to high (Andover) and critical (Methuen). Given the moderate-to-high risk levels in other parts of the North Shore and Merrimack Valley, one would expect other communities to follow suit.
The decision hasn’t been popular if social media is any yardstick. Most towns that establish trick or treat hours typically don’t start until 5 or 5:30 p.m., at the earliest. Under the revised schedule, timed to get ahead of the time when mosquitoes are lurking, families will have to rearrange schedules in order to suit up their little princesses and Pickachus, VSCO girls and Minecraft creepers in time to go door-knocking.
Even if they're successful, one imagines the number of houses welcoming visitors will be far more limited this year, with many people not even home from work by 4 p.m. Our mini ghouls and goblins may do better than a bag of rocks but it’s a safe bet this year’s haul will be much diminished.
What’s a community to do? The threat from EEE, the effects of which can be debilitating even in the best of circumstances, is serious, particularly in places where its presence has been detected in mosquitoes, horses or humans. The rule of thumb is that mosquito carriers aren't truly killed off until the first hard frost -- or four straight hours of temperatures at 28 degrees or lower.
Three weeks may be a little early to make the call on trick or treating hours for Halloween, but the extended forecast indicates overnight lows won’t be anywhere near 28 degrees by then. “While no one welcomes this inconvenience,” said Methuen Mayor James Jajuga in an announcement this past week, “I will continue to prioritize the health and safety of the children and other residents of Methuen.”
The answer, then, is to grin and bear it. Trick or treating in the afternoon daylight, after all, is a lot better than being bitten by EEE infected mosquitoes in the early evening.