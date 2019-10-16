Devices that carry a jolt of epinephrine are practically ubiquitous wherever children gather. Given that 1 in 13 kids in the U.S. has a food allergy, often with the potential for a serious reaction, it’s natural that school nurses, daycare centers and even scoutmasters on campouts are outfitted with someone’s potentially life-saving medicine.
So why not go ahead and put these injectors where allergic reactions are most likely to occur, at least when people are out in public?
That was the reasoning of Kennedy Pelletier, who lives in Wilbraham, east of Springfield, and attends seventh grade at Wilbraham & Monson Academy. Pelletier has had some experience with food allergies in restaurants, according to the Springfield Republican newspaper, having discovered her own allergy to seafood while on a trip to Disney World.
She urged Sen. Jim Welch, D-West Springfield, to file a bill that his fellow lawmakers would do well to get behind. It would allow restaurants to stock injectors — EpiPen is the brand name, though a generic is available — and allows pharmacists to sell them to food service establishments without prescriptions.
Local boards of health could regulate their use, but the idea is that someone who leaves an injector at home or in the car would not be without medicine should they be overcome with an allergic reaction. Or it could be administered by a family member or health care provider who happens to be sitting at the next booth. Restaurants would not be held liable, either.
Welch’s law, as presented, does not require restaurants to supply injectors, it only allows them to do so.
It’s a good idea, along the lines of places that keep automated external defibrillators mounted on the wall in case a patron suffers a heart attack. In restaurants, especially, the likelihood of someone encountering an allergen even by accident is far greater than in most other venues.
In fact, why stop there? Why not include any public place where food is consumed, such as football fields and sports arenas, or where food is sold, such as grocery stores?
And why not allow restaurant employees to intervene, provided that they are trained to do so? After all, how many people like Pelletier only discover a food allergy once they've taken the first bite? In those cases, there's no reason to expect someone would have an epinephrine injector of their own.
Michelle Regnier-Pelletier, who accompanied her daughter and her daughter's classmates to the Statehouse last week to attend a hearing of the Joint Committee on Public Health, stressed that an injector can be a lifeline for someone caught in that situation, as her daughter was. In extreme circumstances, they may lose their ability to breathe. "We share her concern that many people who have life-threatening allergies don't know they have life-threatening allergies before they have a severe reaction," Regnier-Pelletier told the committee.
This preventative step is not a new idea. The Network for Public Health Law looked at the issue three years ago and found 33 states (including New Hampshire) allow restaurants and other venues to stock epinephrine injectors. In many states, employees with training may administer injections, and in some cases their training must be updated from time to time. A number of states also limit the liability that may be faced by an establishment and its employees for applying the drugs.
Pelletier and Welch aren’t the first to bring this idea on Beacon Hill, according to The Republican, though previous attempts failed. While their idea could be refined, lawmakers should resolve whatever objections existed in the past and support their bill.
Having an injector nearby can make a world of difference, as Pelletier can attest. Places that serve food should be allowed — indeed, encouraged — to take care of their patrons.