Caroll Spinney, born in Waltham the day after Christmas in 1933, grew up Acton and attributed much of his success to what he’d drawn from that upbringing — namely his ability to empathize with, and think like, a child. His recent obituary in the New York Times recalled an interview in which Spinney at midlife reflected on his ability to inhabit that perspective: “I think most people completely forget what it was like being a kid when they grow up. But I never got over it.”
Probably unrecognizable to most people when not at work, Spinney, who died at age 85 on Sunday, Dec. 8, was the body, hands and voice of two of the most iconic characters on children’s television — Oscar the Grouch and Big Bird. He played the roles for decades, beginning with the launch of “Sesame Street” in 1969. He retired only last year, though he’d handed off the chore of physically controlling the characters to an assistant years earlier.
Big Bird was perpetually age 6, and much of the public television show’s magic involved the naiveté and high-pitched voice of an 8-foot, 2-inch puppet learning to count and say the ABCs right alongside actual children.
Spinney later reflected that the initial idea for Big Bird had been that of a “funny, dumb country yokel.” But, in an NPR interview, he described convincing Muppets creator Jim Henson otherwise: “I said, I think I should play him like he’s a child, a surrogate. He can be all the things the children are. He can learn with the kids.” That inspiration turned out to be fortunate, for both Big Bird and really his entire imaginary block.
Just as inspired was Spinney’s alter Muppet ego, Oscar, who lives in a trash can around the corner from Big Bird’s nest and whose personality was said to be patterned after a New York City cabbie. Oscar’s entire grumpy existence, in a world of slime and garbage and disdain for nearly everyone who isn’t a child, suggests that even the roughest among us have a soft spot, and ultimately love, in our hearts.
A Sesame Workshop statement on Spinney’s death at his home in Connecticut, just south of the Massachusetts border, reflected on the many amazing places Big Bird, especially, traveled over the course of a career — from Australia to China to Hollywood and the Library of Congress.
But the reach of Spinney’s work and his beloved puppets was even broader. His characters were the feathery and hairy epitome of empathy on one hand, redemption on the other — qualities just as important to adults as they are to children.