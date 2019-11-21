The minority crescent, as state Sen. Bruce Tarr calls the seating arrangement of the Senate’s GOP caucus, is on the wane. Two of its half-dozen members are leaving, State House News Service reports this week, and the potential loss to the party carries more significance than not being able to field a GOP basketball team or occupying less desk space. It signals that the second party in state politics, an important check on the excesses and abuses of the Democrats who control the place, is losing clout and that much closer to blinking out of existence.
Sen. Viriato “Vinny” deMacedo, R-Plymouth, who’s been working on Beacon Hill for two decades, with all but the past five in the state House of Representatives, is taking a job as director of regional partnerships for Bridgewater State University. Wednesday was his last day in the Senate.
Sen. Donald Humason, whose Beacon Hill career was not quite as long as deMacedo’s, squeaked through an election earlier this month to become mayor of Westfield. (Fewer than 100 votes decided the outcome, of nearly 9,900 cast in the city west of Springfield.) He takes the oath for his new office in January, and his House counterpart, Rep. John Velis, D-Westfield, has already announced plans to run the vacant seat.
Tarr, of Gloucester, the Senate's minority leader, joked amid a couple of farewell speeches Wednesday about the “dangerous trend” among the body’s Republicans. Old wisecracks about squeezing the Senate GOP into a phone booth or compact car or shoebox are now literally true (well, maybe except for the one about the shoebox).
It’s not to say Tarr and his few fellow Republicans are ineffective. That’s far from true, especially for Tarr, who is equal parts advocate, watchdog and bridge-builder. But the ability of a single lawmaker is yards different than the clout afforded a party with real numbers. How much more of the Legislature’s attention could be fixed on cutting spending and taxes, for example, if more fiscal conservatives and budget hawks roamed its halls? The situation is slightly better in the House, with its 32-member minority, one-fifth of the overall total.
Declared Republicans may represent a fraction of the state’s electorate — 1 in 10 voters. But given the fact that 55 percent are enrolled in no party — and 67 percent who voted last year chose to reelect the state’s Republican governor — the balance of power is clearly tipped artificially on Beacon Hill.
You don’t need a full moon, or even a crescent one, to see that.