In hindsight, it seems like one of those obvious steps that should have been built into the statewide process for approving marijuana cultivation or retail sales operations.
The House this week passed a bill that would give the Cannabis Control Commission oversight of the host agreement contracts that cities and towns sign with companies wanting to open a retail marijuana store or growing facility. Until now, city or town boards came up with the terms of these host agreements and mayors signed off on them. That means the deals were made strictly at the local level, which in the case of Fall River lead to the mayor demanding higher impact fees than state law allowed. That, in turn, lead to former Mayor Jasiel Correia's indictment on charges he tried to embezzle money from pot businesses that wanted to do business in his city.
On top of that, a handful of communities received subpoenas from the U.S. Attorney's Office in an investigation of whether host agreements went too far. There's no indication yet whether that investigation will lead anywhere.
In the meantime, the House measure is trying to put a logical check on host agreements by giving the state's Cannabis Control Commission authority to regulate and enforce these contracts. Among other things, the bill specifies that no financial obligations are allowed beyond the maximum 3% of gross sales that are paid to the city or town.
A host agreement to open a marijuana cultivation facility that Salisbury selectmen entered into with Root and Bloom LLC, a partnership of two Greater Newburyport developers, is a good example of how far and wide these agreements can range. The agreement says Root and Bloom would pay a one-time community impact feel of $350,000 spread over five years; would pay Salisbury 3% of gross revenue at the end of each calendar year; and pay an additional 3% of profits (no less than $250,000) to a nonprofit charitable foundation. The town gets 3% excise tax revenue on top of that, like all host communities.
Growing and legally selling marijuana in this highly regulated industry can be good for communities' revenue lines. But giving more oversight to this state commission, which was set up to provide oversight, makes sense in terms of fairness to the businesses trying to follow the rules to set up shop.