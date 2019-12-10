The Angel Initiative in Gloucester has thrown a lifeline to hundreds of opioid addicts who want to get off drugs without being arrested in the process.
The controversial program, started in 2015 by that city's former police chief, and Boston businessman and Gloucester resident John Rosenthal, who is also co-founder of the group Stop Handgun Violence, allowed drug-addicted individuals who came to the police station for help to quickly be admitted to a substance abuse treatment program somewhere in the country. Since it began, more than 100 police departments in Massachusetts have adopted some form of the program, which is under the Police Assisted Addiction Recovery Initiative, or PAARI, program. Well over 400 police departments in 32 states are involved.
State Sen. Bruce Tarr, a Gloucester Republican, wants to see the program expanded, but he also sees the need for the state to look closely at how effective Angel programs are and whether the initiatives run contrary to drug enforcement laws.
Tarr filed legislation recently that would require the state to draft guidelines for dealing with people who show up at police stations seeking help with their drug addictions. He hopes to expand the Angel Initiative from his hometown statewide.
His bill, S.1461, also would require state officials to study whether there are gaps in availability of beds at treatment facilities, if there are enough resources for police departments, and whether there are any legal problems surrounding the programs.
Gloucester's positive track record and evidence from other police departments should support the logic of a program that encourages people who want to break their addiction to opioids to seek help and get it quickly. The rising death toll in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and across the country from opioid addiction prompted the initiative in 2015 as a way to save lives by opening the police station doors to people seeking help.
One provision in Tarr's bill – to study whether police departments run afoul of drug laws when they encourage addicts to come to a station if they need help – could help allay concerns by some in law enforcement that the Angel Initiative is at odds with the mission to enforce the law.
Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett had argued that a prior proposal offering a limited shield for someone seeking medical help for themselves or someone else who is overdosing flouted drug possession laws. Asked about Tarr's bill, a spokeswoman for Blodgett reiterated concerns that the Angel programs skirts the drug laws.
It's noteworthy that Mark Leahy, a former Northborough police chief who is now executive director of the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, said his organization plans to support Tarr's Senate bill.
When the Gloucester police started the program, many people wondered whether it could work. The problem of opioid addiction was killing someone almost weekly in the city and it was clear that an emergency measure was needed. The key was getting the word out that people struggling with addiction could seek treatment through the police department without fear of being arrested, and that there would be people – "angels" – ready to get those individuals into drug treatment, even if it meant flying them out of state.
If anything, these Angel programs have been hindered in trying to match the demand for drug treatment with available beds in treatment centers. Tarr's bill is an effort to analyze that problem, which could lead to state money being funneled into paying for more treatment programs.
The Angel program has gone far in pushing aside the stigma that hangs over people struggling with drug addiction. Hiding addiction has too often led to people continuing the destructive spiral or, in many cases, dying from an overdose.
Welcoming people into drug treatment programs isn't a solution to the problem of addiction, but it has proven to be one approach that works. That success should be replicated and encouraged by the state. Debating – then adopting – Tarr's bill could go a long way toward doing that.