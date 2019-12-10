North Andover, MA (01845)

Today

Partly cloudy early then becoming cloudy with periods of rain this afternoon. High 56F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening transitioning to snow showers overnight. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.