Barack and Michelle Obama and as many as 500 of their closest friends will gather this weekend in a tone-deaf display of celebration on Martha's Vineyard to toast the former president's 60th birthday.
The Obamas bought an oceanfront estate in Edgartown for $11.75 million in 2019 from Boston Celtics owner Wycliffe Grousbeck and his wife, Corinne Basler Grousbeck, according to the Vineyard Gazette. The couple had listed the home for sale in 2015 for a reported $22.5 million, so the Obamas got a pretty good deal.
With its 8 1/2 baths and some fancy portable toilets the estate should be able to accommodate the hundreds of guests and estimated 200 staff who will handle the festivities.
But, wait, is the pandemic over and we can all attend parties with 500 or more people? Apparently so.
The Hill reported that party guests will be asked to take a COVID-19 test before attending, and there will be a "COVID coordinator" on-site to ensure people observe safety protocols. You know, like the teacher in junior high who separated couples who got too close during the slow dances.
We are hard pressed to imagine any guests at such a party wearing masks, much less squirting out a little hand sanitizer after shaking the former president's hand. The COVID-19 infection rate on the Vineyard has been very low in recent weeks, so that is encouraging for any invited guests who might be squeamish about attending in light of news about the delta variant striking some parts of the country.
But the idea of people – including notables such as Oprah, George Clooney and Steven Spielberg – jetting in from all corners of the globe does beg the question of how strict a "COVID coordinator" can be at screening and ensuring no one gets infected, even in the rarified air of this gathering.
The upside to having this party on the Vineyard is that, with 29 acres, there should be plenty of room for people to spread out, assuming there will be multiple open bars and buffet tables set up around the property.
But ex-president or not, holding this kind of gathering of this size at this time just doesn't feel right. We look forward to the results of contact tracing from this birthday party in the weeks that follow. That is, if the information isn't kept secret as a matter of national security.