The Baker administration needs to slow down its efforts to recoup hundreds of millions of dollars in unemployment benefits doled out during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Yes, the sum involved is substantial — $2.6 billion is still owed, according to the state. And yes, the recipients weren’t actually entitled to the money. But that’s where the clarity ends.
Massachusetts paid out more than $6 billion to hundreds of thousands of workers left without jobs due to government-imposed shutdowns and restrictions meant to slow the spread of COVID-19. It was a massive undertaking during a time of crisis; mistakes were to be expected in the unprecedented effort to keep people in their homes, fed and safe.
Some people who applied for unemployment benefits did so believing they qualified; it was only later that they learned they didn’t. Others filled out the forms incorrectly. In many cases, clerical errors by the state Department of Unemployment assistance were to blame.
“Most of these overpayments weren’t the fault of the recipients,” state Rep. Tram Nguyen of Andover told Statehouse reporter Christian Wade. “And many of those people are low-income workers who are already struggling to make ends meet and have no way of repaying this money.”
Businesses have also been put at risk by the overpayments, as the shortfall in the state’s unemployment trust fund has driven up insurance rates paid by employers. In short, it’s a mess. So lawmakers are right to call for a halt to the effort to “claw back” the overpayments from recipients until a proper plan is in place.
That plan could include complete or partial waivers of the money owed to the state, a measure that would likely require federal assistance (the overpayment issue plagues several other states). It could mean extended repayment plans – or some combination of the two.
The state has already waived a substantial amount of repayments, and seems willing to work toward a solution that works for everyone. There are no villains here. Only victims. Best to stop the repayment clock until a proper plan can be worked out.