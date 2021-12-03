That the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus has hit the United States should come as no surprise. With so much of the wider world unvaccinated, the chance of variants cropping up is heightened. And as more prosperous countries loosen travel restrictions and airports begin to fill again, it is much easier for those variants to slip into the country.
The latest news has led Dr. Anthony Fauci, the point person for the United States’ response to the pandemic, to once again urge people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“Get boosted now,” he said Wednesday. “We may not need a variant-specific boost.”
Fauci went on to stress that people can feel safe during the holidays while attending events at indoor-type settings “with family that you know is vaccinated, people that you know, you could feel safe with not wearing a mask and having a dinner, having a reception.”
That’s optimistic news for Americans, and it’s true in large part because more than 70% of people 18 and older are fully vaccinated, and more than 40 million have received booster shots.
But that’s not the case around the globe, especially in the developing world. Three quarters of vaccines have been administered in high- and upper-middle-income countries, while poorer countries have been left to fend to themselves.
Earlier this week, in fact, the New York Times reported that only 0.8% of vaccines have been given out in low-income countries.
If COVID is to ever truly be contained, it is incumbent on the United States, other rich nations and the world’s pharmaceutical giants to do a much better job of ensuring everyone in the world has access to the lifesaving vaccines. To do any less would be a moral failing of historic proportions.
And if America can’t be moved by altruism, maybe it can act in its own self interest.
“I think the United States has not lived up to the moment,” Lawrence Gostin, a professor of global health law at Georgetown, told the Boston Globe. “It’s almost a gift to the COVID virus, enabling it to mutate at will, and to form a perfect virus and send that virus back to the United States, which is what essentially may be happening with omicron.”
There are many reasons for the equity gap. For one, the pharmaceutical companies that developed the vaccine — fueled by massive financial support from American taxpayers — are reluctant to give up their formula so other companies can make it themselves. Nor will companies like Moderna ramp up production on their own, choosing instead to ship their highly profitable product to rich nations while ignoring the majority of the world’s population.
That leaves much of the world vulnerable to the emergency of COVID variants such as omicron, first identified in South Africa.
Production is only one challenge. Vaccine hesitancy and misinformation about their safety and efficacy are factors as well. And distribution remains a challenge, as the mRNA vaccines are fragile and must be stored in a freezer. That, and the fact that most vaccines require multiple doses, makes it difficult to deliver shots in the best of circumstances.
But if there is any country that can overcome these obstacles, it is the United States.
The first step should be for the Biden administration to follow through on its promise earlier this year to push for a waiver of intellectual property rules by the World Trade Organization that would expand access to vaccine technology and make it easier to produce in developing countries.
The White House has made some progress in distribution — diverting some doses of the American Moderna vaccine to the African Union and sending Johnson & Johnson vaccines to conflict zones where obtaining doses would otherwise be impossible.
“We are far and away the world’s largest provider of vaccine doses, vaccine know-how, vaccine support ... of any country in the world,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week.
That may be true. But so far those efforts have not been enough to turn the tide of the pandemic. Now is the time for a renewal of American leadership. The world, and this country’s own citizens, are relying on it.