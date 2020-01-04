Lori Trahan’s first year representing the Merrimack Valley in Congress was a success by many standards. Stepping into the shoes of retired Rep. Niki Tongas, the Westford Democrat was highly visible and deeply involved in some of the district’s most urgent concerns — opioids, the nuisance of combined sewers and fallout from the region’s gas disaster, to name a few.
But there’s a nagging problem that could be Trahan’s undoing, and it’s one of her own making. It is the persistent question about loans she made to her campaign in the days leading to the 2018 Democratic primary. Prompting complaints by two watchdog groups, the blurred lines of Trahan’s personal and political finances are now the subject of a House Ethics Committee investigation.
The worst outcome for Trahan would be a finding that she willfully moved cash in violation of campaign finance rules. The Ethics Committee could impose sanctions, though given the Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, one can’t imagine those would be much more than a steep fine.
The best outcome for Trahan would be the committee’s acceptance of her explanation that her personal finances and those of her husband, Dave, a developer, are for all intents and purposes the same — a fact supported by a written, premarital agreement — and there was no infraction when she moved his funds into her campaign coffers.
The story is hard to swallow. Given Trahan’s professional acumen and political experience, she should have known and respected the contours of campaign finance rules in the summer of 2018, even if she disagreed with their premise.
Despite her diligence as a congresswoman, Trahan deserves opponents in the fall’s primary and general elections who will force her to explain herself. Were her campaign missteps a matter of clumsiness or intentional deceit? No matter what the Ethics Committee says, voters will determine whether her answer is plausible and if she should be allowed to keep her job.
At issue is $371,000 in loans that Trahan made to her campaign late in the primary — a race she won by a whisker. Candidates may make unlimited loans to their campaigns — just ask President Donald Trump. A spouse’s money is a different story. Husbands and wives are limited to the same $2,700 in contributions per campaign cycle as anyone else.
Muddying matters for Trahan are joint assets and accounts. When the conflict was initially highlighted, Trahan’s staff pointed out that she had enough assets of her own to cover the campaign loans. She later acknowledged that some of the money had come from her husband but explained that she’d considered their belongings jointly owned. It was a convenient pivot, especially in light of a report by the House Office of Congressional Ethics.
A detailed timeline in that report shows how personal and political funds moved between and among accounts controlled by Trahan and her husband. It points to at least three times when she may have moved her husband’s money directly into the campaign kitty, saying loans “do not appear” to have been from her own funds even though the campaign reported them as such.
The report says the campaign “appears to have intentionally misreported” the timing of the loans, by writing checks from the couple’s joint account before money was available, then moving money from her husband’s accounts to cover those checks. The report notes Trahan did not cooperate with the review.
In a written response, Trahan criticizes the Office of Congressional Ethics as “reckless” and exercising “untrammeled authority.” She says questions of joint ownership of funds have been settled by the Federal Election Commission — what’s his is hers, what’s hers is his — making the forensic study a pointless intrusion.
It’s a convenient argument for Trahan. The campaign finance rules delineate what belongs to a candidate, what belongs to a candidate’s spouse, and how joint assets are handled. Nowhere do the rules indicate some overriding principle of joint ownership. In fact, if one existed, there would be no need to make distinctions in the first place.
The Merrimack Valley’s new congresswoman holds a lot of promise but she’s painted herself into a corner with the Ethics Committee. It is both unfortunate and disappointing, and it ultimately will be up to voters to decide if her explanations are plausible.