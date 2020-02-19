"World War II was a young man's war," says Larry Kirby.
Kirby himself was a wet-behind-the-ears 18 when he enlisted in 1942, in the early days of the conflict.
Three years later, he was one of 70,000 Marines landing on Iwo Jima, part of the mass of Allied troops grinding their way from island to island on their way toward mainland Japan.
The history books describe the fighting on Iwo Jima as some of the bloodiest of World War II. While that is true, the description doesn't truly capture what Kirby and his friends went through.
There were 230 Marines in Kirby's company when the Battle of Iwo Jima began on Feb. 19, 1945. Seven remained when the battle ended 36 days later. Kirby had lost 22 friends in the span of a month.
Iwo Jima was thought to be of strategic importance to the Allies, positioned as it was between Guam and Tokyo. And the Japanese treated it as such, fortifying it with tens of thousands of soldiers, hidden artillery positions and a network of bunkers and tunnels.
The Americans used more than 500 warships and 1,000 planes to shell the Japanese positions, pounding the island so heavily that they changed the shape of the island's highest point, Mount Suribachi, located at its southern tip. The Allies used white phosphorus in the pre-invasion bombing, and flame-throwers during the battle.
And they used Marines.
In all, some 7,000 Americans (and nearly all of the 21,000 Japanese soldiers on the island) died during the fighting, the vast majority of them in their 20s.
As Kirby says, World War II was indeed a young man's war, with teenagers dying on the beaches of Normandy, in the frigid woods of Bastogne and in the sweltering jungle of Iwo Jima.
“They went from being afraid of dying to actually giving their lives for their friends because they loved them,” Kirby said last November, speaking in Charlestown at an event at the U.S.S. Constitution Museum. “It is a love, not like the love that is described in novels and in movies, but a love that is based on respect, honor, understanding, and commonality of purpose.”
In recent years and months, we have observed the 75th anniversary of major mileposts in the war -- the D-Day invasion, the Battle of the Bulge, and today, the Battle of Iwo Jima.
Now, the passage of time is doing what the Germans and Japanese armies could not. Of the 16 million Americans who served in World War II, fewer than 390,000 are still alive, according to the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs.
The veterans who remain to share their stories today were barely adults a lifetime ago, men like Kirby and Mike Linquata of Gloucester, who as a teenage Army medic survived being captured by the Germans in the Belgian woods during the Battle of the Bulge.
When Linquata first arrived in Belgium, the man issuing equipment to arriving U.S. troops greeted him with a grim prediction.
"'You have 15 days to live,' he told me," Linquata told reporter Ray Lamont last month. "Here I am 19 years old and hearing that. I guess that was the average for the men who were coming through at the time. But I thought it was a bunch of bull. I guess it just wouldn't be my time to go."
Seventy-five years later, we are fortunate to have veterans like Linquata and Kirby sharing their stories. Iwo Jima gave us the iconic image, captured by Associated Press photographer Joe Rosenthal, of six Marines planting the American flag on Suribachi. The Battle of the Bulge gave us the tale of Gen. George S. Patton's daring plan to break the siege of Bastogne.
Ultimately, however, the story of World War II is one of young men -- the teenage Larry Kirbys and Mike Linquatas -- who set aside their lives when their country called. We should be grateful for every chance we have to hear them speak.
As Kirby told the crowd at the U.S.S. Constitution Museum last year: "We left the future of Western Civilization in the hands of teenagers. They did a pretty good job, I think."