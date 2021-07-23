Recent legislation proposing an official state dinosaur in Massachusetts could have an unfortunate side effect, according to some scientists.
With more interest in the fact dinosaurs once roamed the Bay State could come more fossil hunters and scavengers inspired to start digging. For archeologists and paleontologists, the idea of people randomly scouring the countryside and taking home whatever they find is worrisome.
Barnas Monteith, a paleontologist and chairman of the Massachusetts State Science and Engineering Fair, told State House News Service that professional scientists worry amateurs could take fossils away from locations where they find them, which destroys the ability to properly document and study these finds in geological context.
"We do have some concerns that maybe some folks might go out there and try to personally collect some fossils, and keep them in their private collections," Monteith told the News Service. "In Massachusetts, we obviously, we don't have too many dinosaurs floating around in our state. And because of that, it is sort of important to preserve and study those specimens."
In her 2018 book, "The Dinosaur Artist," Paige Williams documents how an avid fossil hunter acquired an exceedingly rare, nearly complete T. bataar skeleton – a cousin of the more famous Tyrannosaurus rex – and put it up for auction, ultimately selling it for more than $1 million. A scandal unfolded when it was revealed the treasure had been illegally plundered from a site in Mongolia.
Given the rarity of dino fossils in Massachusetts – and no evidence at all that T. rex or T. bataar ever visited – scavengers might be more likely to uncover more mundane fossils in the Berkshires, for example. But any evidence of dinosaurs could be an important scientific discovery which should be carefully studied and protected for the information it might reveal.
If you're interested in dinosaurs it's easy enough to, literally, walk in their foot prints at The Trustees of Reservations property off Route 5 in Holyoke. The property contains more than 800 fossilized dinosaur tracks – the official state fossil of Massachusetts – which were "left by some of the earliest-known dinosaurs, from small plant-eaters to large meat-eaters up to 20 feet long," according to The Trustees' website.
It's easy to walk like a dinosaur without trying to take them home.