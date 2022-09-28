Two-and-a-half years of COVID-19 have reshaped the Bay State workplace, possibly permanently. And the long-term effects of those changes — on our cities and towns, the overall economy and the workers themselves — is still something of a mystery.
One thing is certain — the shifting work landscape is more pronounced in Massachusetts than most other places in the country. We were one of the first states to truly embrace the work-from-home model, and we are one of the last to give it up.
Almost a quarter — 23.75% — of employees in Massachusetts worked from home in 2021, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey. That is four times the percentage of 2019, when 5.4% made their home their workplace, as tracked in the survey and reported in The Boston Globe.
It’s clear this is a sea change in the daily lives of Bay State workers and businesses.
“Work and commuting are central to American life, so the widespread adoption of working from home is a defining feature of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Michael Burrows, a Census Bureau statistician, in a press release. “With the number of people who primarily work from home tripling over just a two-year period, the pandemic has very strongly impacted the commuting landscape in the United States.”
According to the survey, the national average one-way travel time to work dropped to 25.6 minutes in 2021. That’s two minutes shorter than the 27.6 average of 2019. To be sure, that doesn’t seem like much when you’re idling in traffic at 8:30 a.m. on Interstate 93 on the way to work, or trying to thread the needle on the upper end of Route 128 on the way home.
Such a modest drop in time on the road has done little to convince workers to get back in their cars and make their way to work each morning. And the shaky state of the public transit system doesn’t help.
A recent survey by the group Virtual Vocations found that 62% of workers preferred a job that would allow them to work remotely 100% of the time. An equal percentage of those working remotely don’t want to return to the office, citing cost savings from the elimination of the commute, lowered child care costs and a generally better work-life balance.
“People are making a conscious choice to work from home, rather than just out of necessity,” said Kim Parker, director of social trends research for the Pew Research Group.
But those choices may come at a cost, business leaders and economists warn.
The ability to work from home — or anywhere — has led many Massachusetts workers to leave the state for places where the cost of living is more in line with their salaries. According to U.S. Census data, more than 46,000 people moved out of the state between 2020 and 2021.
“People are moving in droves to lower cost jurisdictions,” Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation, a fiscal watchdog group, told WBUR. “We may have to more proactively recruit and retain talent than we’ve had to in the recent past.”
There’s also the impact on the state’s downtowns, which are seeing fewer office workers for coffees, sandwiches and lunchtime errands.
Massachusetts is not alone of course. In New York City, Mayor Eric Adams tried to shame workers to return to the office, saying, “You can’t stay home in your pajamas all day!”
The new trend, of course, isn’t about laziness. It was born out of a pandemic necessity, and has continued because workers are finding it easier and more cost efficient.
The answer isn’t to force employees to leave their home. It’s in developing more affordable housing, improving public transportation, cutting commute times and improving access to affordable child care, for a start. Only then will workers start to truly return to the office.
