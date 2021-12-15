As Joni Mitchell sings, “You don’t know what you’ve got ’til it’s gone,” and she might as well be singing about the state’s energy efficiency program.
About a month ago, the Public Utilities Commission issued an order on a proposed three-year energy efficiency program that had the support and was developed by the state’s electric and gas utilities, as well as environmental groups and social service organizations. The universal support by itself is noteworthy.
The order was 11 months late for the anticipated timeline, and essentially ended the current utility managed NHSaves program. The proposed expanded program would have caught the state up to its neighbors over time for energy efficiency initiatives.
On Friday, the program’s supporters filed a motion for the PUC to rehear the case and to stay its two recent orders rejecting the program. The motion claims numerous legal, regulatory and statutory errors in the order rejecting the three-year plan.
It is no secret the PUC is in flux and has been for a while with numerous vacancies and the nomination of some folks with little relevant experience. Essentially, Gov. Chris Sununu cleaned house of the folks responsible for denying the Northern Pass transmission project, which included two of the three commissioners. One is now a superior court judge and the other was not renominated by Sununu to her post, although most of her career has been either as a PUC staff member or commissioner.
The creation of the Department of Energy also made changes that began to rein in the PUC’s independence and bring it more under direct guidance of the Executive Branch. The end result is likely to politicize the commission in a way it has not operated in the past.
The commission has had only two commissioners for some time and the decision on the energy efficiency program came on the last day former chair Dianne Martin served. It also included current chairman Daniel Goldner, who has only served a couple of months before becoming chair. Another commissioner was approved recently who is a former staff member of the PUC and Office of Consumer Advocate, which most people believe is a step in the right direction, but he cannot sit on the energy efficiency case having been a staff member of the agency and the consumer advocate’s office.
The Nov. 12 order rejected the expanded three-year program, costing between $350 million and $400 million, and funded by the system benefit charge, proceeds from the Regional Greenhouse Gas Emissions Reduction program and carryover revenues from the forward capacity market program. Instead the PUC rolled back the system benefit charge to 2018 levels, which guts the current program and spurred at least one lawsuit over already contracted work that will not be completed. Several companies also said they would have to lay off workers and others said they would close. Other New England states have developed more renewable energy resources and efficiency programs and have approved greater carbon reduction goals to reduce catastrophic climate change.
At one time, renewable energy sources were much more expensive than burning fossil fuels, but that equation is changing with more affordable solar and wind projects and large-scale hydro projects. At the heart of the PUC’s decision and national and global discussions is a fundamental policy conflict between the continued use of fossil fuels and the move to renewable resources.
New Hampshire is very dependent on fossil fuels from cars to electricity and the state’s energy policy from this administration certainly favors it over renewable energy. New England is fossil fuel dependent for electricity as about 60% is generated by burning natural gas and this winter that is going to be a problem.
While the United States generates more than enough natural gas for electric facilities and to heat homes, businesses and public spaces, there will likely be a shortage this winter in New England because of demand in Europe and Asia where the companies can make more money and therefore greater profits.
The New England grid operator ISO New England recently lamented the vote in Maine to end the transmission line that would have flowed hydro power from Quebec to Massachusetts because natural gas is expected to be scarce and expensive this winter and that could lead to rolling blackouts. The hydro power would have helped close the gap, officials said.
Favoring fossil fuels as the preferred energy source has been a fairly consistent policy for the state as has downplaying greater use of renewable energy sources and energy efficiency. But this policy is ultimately shortsighted, not just because of global warming, but because fossil fuels are a finite fuel source while the sun, wind and water are not.
And if you are committed to fossil fuels for the foreseeable future and it is a finite fuel source, why not conserve by improving efficiency programs so less electricity and fuel is wasted.
But changing direction often requires a push.
The decision by the PUC says it is time to end subsidized, utility-managed efficiency programs and let the free market develop them. So far the free market has done little to help residential ratepayers lower their power costs compared to larger commercial and industrial users. The PUC’s decision is too short-term — which is a political consideration — to be in the public’s greater good and that is unfortunate.
Distant Dome by veteran journalist Garry Rayno explores a broader perspective on the New Hampshire Statehouse for InDepthNH.org. Garry Rayno may be reached at garry.rayno@gmail.com.