The steady remaking of downtown Haverhill is a testament to the work of Mayor James Fiorentini. Long-ago abandoned buildings, once home to the tanneries and shoemakers that put the city on the map, are coming back as condos, apartments, stores and restaurants. White’s Corner, once anchored by the old F.W. Woolworth Co. building, is but one example of the many renovations throughout the city. Until recently a persistent reminder of days gone by is now an image of modernity, with the Harbor Place development anchored by a satellite campus of UMass Lowell and filled with assorted businesses and apartments.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in private development, seeded by state grants and willing partners in City Hall, have come coursing through downtown. Certainly it’s not all the doing of the city’s 16-year mayor, but Fiorentini’s various roles as bridge-builder, advocate and visionary are key to the effort. He more than deserves to be returned to his job in next week’s municipal elections.
The city is not without problems, crime chief among them. Incidents of violence in the neighborhoods are unsettling, especially the assaults and shootings prompted by gangs. Fiorentini’s opponent this fall, Dan Trocki, an officer in the Haverhill Police Patrolman’s Association, smartly has placed much of his political focus on public safety.
But that’s far from the only issue needing urgent attention, and it cannot be addressed in a vacuum. Tackling crime, especially as it relates to gangs and drugs, goes hand in hand with improving schools, connecting families and individuals to social services, and growing the economic opportunities within easy reach. It is a holistic approach that best describes Fiorentini’s tenure as mayor.
In a recent debate, Fiorentini, who by dint of his role as mayor is also chairman of the School Committee, talked about the progress over the past decade and a half in Haverhill’s schools — smaller classes, higher test scores, at least one brand new school, and plans for two more. He may as well have been talking about his vision for the entire city of 64,000 residents when he said: “We’re just getting started. We know there’s more to do.”
Haverhill voters would be wise to reelect Mayor James Fiorentini next Tuesday.