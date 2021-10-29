To the editor:
The last two years in Methuen have been both a very trying and exciting time for the city. The culmination of many years of corruption and intimidation by leadership inside the Police Department with no regard for anything or anyone has come to an abrupt end.
Two years ago we entrusted two individuals with their sights set on ending this era. My wife and I supported Councilors Michael Simard and DJ Beauregard and they both went above and beyond in their fearless resolve to rid the city of this nightmare.
They are both focused on transparency in government. Councilors Simard and Beauregard both have young families, are committed to the city and their priority is what I think we all want as residents, to have our city left in a better position for the next generation.
That’s why we are very proud to support Michael Simard and DJ Beauregard in their re-election for City Council in Methuen on Nov. 2, 2021.
Ron and Linda Lavallee
Methuen