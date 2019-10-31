His and hers
Watching the resignation of freshman Congresswoman Katie Hill, D-California, in disgrace after using her office to seduce a staffer, in violation of House ethics rules and basic marriage vows, shows that the unprecedented level of power we give our term-limitless Congress corrupts men and women alike. As we get more women in office, we’ll see that powerful bosses preying on their staff is not a gender-specific problem, it is a corruption-specific one.
Astro is born
President Trump attended a World Series game at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. When the camera turned to him, all the D.C. elites in their $1,000 to $5,000 seats (hey, what can I say, civil service is quite rewarding) booed him, and their fellow swamp-dwellers heard their hated nemesis being properly panned. What the rest of the country heard was the birth of tens of millions of new Houston Astros fans.
Methuen swamp
How low can Jennifer Kannan go? The voters are tired of her allegations against Neil Perry and this ongoing witch hunt. It only strengthens our resolve to have Perry clean the swamp and restore a new beginning to our wonderful city. He has run nothing but a professional race and has not dragged 20-year-old “misinterpreted news” into the election. He is the only chance to get our city back on track.
Huge parade
Congratulations to the Washington Nationals and their amazing fans. I bet their parade will have the biggest crowd ever.
Connections
If Methuen voters liked Sharon Pollard, they’ll love Neil Perry.
No investigation
What's more embarrassing, an American president asking another government to investigate an American politician, or the fact he has to do so because our own government refuses to investigate elected or appointed Democrats? Lois Lerner, Hillary Clinton, Loretta Lynch, Joe and Hunter Biden, James Comey, Lisa Page, Eric Holder — all are above the law.
Lawbreaking
So, now Rep. Lori Trahan has broken campaign finance laws. First, she instructs illegal immigrants on how to avoid being deported, now this. What a disappointment she is. She should resign.
Comedy
Did I hear that Haverhill City Councilor Colin LePage wants to use funds from the sale of marijuana to fund Haverhill's half of a Drug-Free Community grant? The jokes write themselves.
Dirty politics
Shame on Jennifer Kannan. She is playing dirty politics. She and her followers are getting desperate. After reading about what she’s pulling now, I wouldn’t vote for her for dog catcher. She’s part of the mess we have in Methuen now.
Strong record
Neil Perry’s supporters need to get their facts straight. Jennifer Kannan was never charged with a crime by anyone, since she has never committed one. Her record of more than 10 years in Methuen politics stands strong. She has done much for seniors, veterans, the disabled and other residents. She's taking action on the current opioid crisis, and she has answered questions concerning tax and water bills from residents. She has donated food to the homeless. I called her a while back concerning a public safety issue, she was right on it, and the issue was rectified inside of 24 hours.
Majority’s view
“A lie doesn't become a truth, a wrong doesn't become right, and evil doesn't become good just because it's accepted by a majority.” So says one of my heroes, Booker T Washington. Someone should tell our Senate and Congress.