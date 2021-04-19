Trashed trail
I took a walk on the Methuen rail trial. It was so very disappointing to see all of the trash along the way, particularly at the 1 mile mark, where in addition to papers, cans and bags there were several TVs, computer monitors and various other things. It was disgraceful.
Integrity checks
The secret that Democrats and their corporate cronies don't want Americans to know is that what they call "removing barriers to vote" is actually removing integrity checks from voting, which leads to fraud and politicians taking over the election process from the citizens. Universal mail-in ballots with no ability to verify them will lead to fraud, disenfranchising legitimate voters. That is not reducing voting barriers, that is grand theft democracy.
Liberal senators
Massachusetts has Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Ed Markey. Before them were Sens. Edward Kennedy and John Kerry. Massachusetts should be prohibited from having senators.
Premature
When New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu runs for U.S. Senate in 2022, remember his intelligence and political courage in lifting the masking mandate -- as the pandemic was still spreading, with more contagious strains, and citizens still dying. New Hampshire was nowhere near “herd” immunity at the time.
Closed doors
When you talk behind closed doors, or even open ones when you think no one can hear, it doesn't mean others are unaware or stupid. It just means that maybe it's not time for them to expose you. Sooner or later, things will come out that affect your "good" standing.
Fanning flames
At what point does Rep. Maxine Waters fanning the flames of racial division like she is Al Sharpton trying to, and succeeding in, kicking off race riots in Harlem get her on a domestic terrorism watch list? She was caught on video in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, this weekend telling people who were already throwing soup cans and bricks at police officers to "be more confrontational." This is far closer to insurrection than anything that happened on Jan. 6.
'People too'
It's funny that there were few complaints from the right about corporate legislation when a baker decided he no longer wanted to serve customers whose lifestyles and beliefs differed from his own. A Pandora's box was opened and, if memory serves, the miseries flew in all directions, impacting everyone. In a world where "corporations are people too," what did you think was going to happen?
Float away
Haven't we all had enough with that river boat already? It's time for it to just go away.
Where it goes
I’m all for the marijuana store owner asking about where her money goes, but I as a taxpayer who didn’t make any “deals” with the city would like to see where my tax dollars are going. The assessors office tells me how my property has increased or decreased. Now, show the residents how their money is spent, then we can worry about her business.
Checks and balances
Considering the inept and incompetent performance of past councils, the current Methuen City Council is right to be skeptical and question every move the city makes. We’ve been fooled too often in the past. While the mayor does his job, the council does its job. They occupy separate branches of government, with separate duties. Those who criticize the current council seem to want to go back to the councils of the past with backroom deals, unexamined contracts and overspent budgets. There will always be a slight tension between the branches of government, and that’s a good thing.