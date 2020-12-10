Self serving
I’m sick of reading in Sound Off about how wonderful the Methuen city councilors are. The submissions must be coming from their families, or themselves. The city is crooked. Like the rest of those in politics, they're not serving the people but just themselves.
Tax vote
Just so the residents of Methuen are clear, City Councilors Nicholas DiZoglio and Jessica Finocchiaro were the only two members of the council who voted against a tax rate decrease for both residents as well owners of commercial property. Why would they not want us to pay less?
Presidential law
New laws must be put into effect in 2021 concerning the election, experience and behavior of future presidents. To be called commander in chief, serving in the military and general knowledge of the law are a must. He should know, among other things, that the president has no power to pardon himself, and he cannot issue other pardons without investigation. The word "impeachment" itself implies the commission of a crime; if connected to someone's name, it should prevent that person from ever being reelected. The president is not above the law. That exalted status belongs to God alone.
Cold messages
Yes, Virginia, there is a Grinch. He's the heartless person who is so preoccupied with crusading to eradicate lost dog signs. Miracles do happen. In the meantime, my heart breaks for the desperate, suffering family and its missing, furry child -- especially now, during this dark holiday season. Such a relentlessly ugly message hardly resonates "good will toward man."
Stop the sham
If you are a Republican and a loyal American, it is time to tell your representatives and senators to stop this sham of attempting to overturn a free and fair election. The consequences of "going along to get along" will be dire. When President Donald Trump leaves office, they will be remembered as people of no principle, morals or respect for the Constitution. If he were to stay, our constitutional democracy will have been shattered, to be replaced by an oligarchy or worse.
Giving credit
It seems like President-elect Joe Biden's people are trying to take credit and worm themselves into Operation Warp Speed. This effort started May 15, long before the election, and it was organized by the Trump administration. Not one Biden person is part of it. It came under the leadership of President Donald Trump. So remember to thank the right people.
Death toll
The death total from the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks was 2,977. Deaths from the 1906 San Francisco earthquake and fire totaled 3,054. Deaths in the U.S. on Wednesday, a single day, from COVID-19 totaled 3,054. I am tired of so much winning.
COVID-19 surge
Do the people of Merrimack Valley read and listen to the news? The number of COVID-19 cases in New Hampshire's border towns are spiking. So with your Thanksgiving dinner, you got a huge helping of coronavirus.
Christmas party
Well, it’s been two weeks since Thanksgiving, we celebrated with 15 people of various ages. No one, thankfully, contracted COVID-19. Maybe on Christmas we will really be daredevils and celebrate with 20 people. Maybe I’ll extend the Christmas invitation to Gov. Charlie Baker.
Other states
Why is it that no one has called for investigation of possible voter fraud in the states that President Donald Trump won? They keep saying there was “widespread" and "systemic" fraud. Doesn’t that include the states he carried, or is that a different system?
Budget cuts
How can Methuen give raises to the City Council and mayor, while making everyone happy? Start by cutting the police chief's pay by a third. That will still give him well over $200,0000. Take away the Chevy Tahoes, and you'll see another half-million dollar savings. Cut some superior officers, and that'll save at least a million. You don't have to be a rocket scientist to save money.