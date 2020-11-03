Fixed on a hole
With all the road work happening, why do we the taxpayers have to pay for police to stand there and look into a hole in the ground? They have their backs to traffic, they're on the phone, they're talking to the workers, or they're staring into a hole in the ground. Who is coming out of the hole? We're paying $48 an hour for this?
Lost freedom
It should come as no surprise to the put-upon residents of Massachusetts that the lord governor has dictated a nighttime curfew. It's just another loss of another personal liberty. What's the big deal? Are state troopers going to stop interstate travel every night at 10? When do gates go up across our state borders? It should be clear by now that lockdowns don't work, but what a great way to strip us of our freedom.
Law and order
Marchers who exercise their civil rights are pepper-sprayed, and political opponents of the White House are threatened with jail. But no action is taken when vigilante mobs of President Donald Trump supporters harass and threaten one of Joe Biden's campaign buses. Is that law and order?
Alarming headline
Subscribers to your paper in southern New Hampshire were alarmed to see the "Jobless claims rising again" headline before reading "thousands more file for Mass. benefits." Yes, jobless claims are rising, small businesses are dying, and COVID-19 numbers are climbing -- primarily in shutdown states dominated by Democrats, like Massachusetts. Elsewhere, the national gross domestic product rose by a record 33.1% last quarter, and that was all on the backs of states safely reopening while protecting their most vulnerable citizens -- states like New Hampshire, South Dakota and Florida.
Aisle charade
Why do local supermarkets even bother with the charade of one-way aisles when no one enforces them?
Boarded up
If you live in the South, you board up your windows in preparation for hurricanes. If you live in an American city, you board up your windows in preparation for left-wing acts of violence in response to court rulings and elections that Democrats don't like.
Propaganda
After months of pretending actual left-wing violence didn't exist - burning cities, destroying statues, shouting in the faces of children trying to dine - governors in Democratic states have activated their National Guards out of fear of "right wing militias" while Democratic news anchors report Bubba Wallace-style stories of "voter suppression." Give us a break, you propagandists.
More than 10
I can go to a restaurant, gym, department store or grocery store with more than 10 people, but Gov. Charlie Baker won’t allow more than 10 of my family members to visit my house. Makes sense. Time to vote him out.
Sign stealers
Two teenagers from Lowell were charged with stealing and destroying Trump campaign signs in Windham. Since Massachusetts is an electorally meaningless, corrupt, one-party state where elections don’t matter, their most deranged citizens crash our borders every four years to drag us down into their cesspool. Build the wall.
Big numbers
A Stanford University study estimates that President Donald Trump's rallies resulted in over 30,000 COVID-19 cases and “more than 700 deaths." Yeah, he cares about Americans.
Proofreading
I read Mike Muldoon's complaint about coaches misspelling players' names and how it's a slap in the face. Well, maybe he and the rest of your staff should do a better job proofreading the newspaper.
Brady backer
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski didn't choose to leave the Patriots. They just had enough of Bill Belichick, and so have I. I've always been a diehard fan but not this year. The coach wanted so badly to win a Super Bowl without his great quarterback, he forced him to leave. He's a great coach but he lacks personality. Brady gave us 20 years of glory, and to forget that is a sin. I hope that I live long enough to see Tampa beat the Patriots with Brady at the helm. I'll be a Tampa fan until he retires.