Encroachment
Gun owners, beware. Proposed gun control laws in Massachusetts are extremely dangerous to the Second Amendment. Proposed laws include but aren't limited to in-home yearly inspections of firearms by police; banning all standard magazines; all guns for sale must be photographed and inventoried by the state crime lab; and mandatory liability insurance. Gun owners aren't criminals and shouldn't be treated as such. Call your Legislature and spread the word to stop this encroachment on your freedom.
Absenteeism
With everyone calling out Rep. Seth Moulton for being absent while running for president, how come I don't hear any of the same criticism of Sen. Elizabeth Warren? She literally moved to Massachusetts to run for higher office because her far-left politics would never fly in the Midwest, where she’s actually from. Then, as soon as she got elected to the U.S. Senate by Massachusetts voters in 2013, she began writing books, hiring consultants, polling and becoming a national spokesperson for progressives. For five years she forgot all about her carpet bag back "home" in Cambridge to build her brand in pursuit of her ambition to become president. But Moulton, a lifelong Massachusetts native and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, takes a total of four months to run for president and the lobbying class is up in arms? It's a total double standard.
Wrong Johnsons
When I heard “Johnson & Johnson” was successfully sued for fueling the opioid epidemic in America, I thought it was in reference to Congressman Hank Johnson of Georgia and Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson of Texas. These two are part of the House Democratic majority that has fought tirelessly to erode border controls that help keep heroin, fentanyl and other opioids out of our country and off our streets. Honest mistake.
Spray it all
Why is Methuen only spraying the West Side for mosquitoes? This is just a Band-Aid fix. As a preventative measure, spray the entire city. There are wetlands throughout Methuen.
Say thanks
It’s getting tiresome seeing Sound Off repeatedly publishing fake, nativist, dare-I-say racist driven assertions about immigrants coming to our country. Unlike those who seem to spend all their free time sitting in bars, watching sports on TV and ranting about people immigrating to our country, the vast majority of immigrants who come here with hardly any money take the menial jobs that such ranters refuse. They work hard and work their way up the economic ladder. They have parented kids who’ve gone on to launch some of the most successful business enterprises in our country, creating tens of millions of jobs. It's time the nativists break out of their hateful haze, which is encouraged by the White House, and say thank-you to the families of these successful immigrants.
Bullying Trump
I read the letter about bullying with its passage about media accounts of the president having “denigrated a majority black district represented by a congressional nemesis as ‘a disgusting rat and rodent-infested mess.’” I thought the author was going to make the obvious connection of a left-wing media willfully seeing and injecting racism into all of the president's words, trying to publicly bully him. Alas, no, it’s just more Trump Derangement Syndrome. Some other examples of presidential bullying were spot-on - mocking the handicapped in 2016, maybe? But pretending his rhetoric, pointing out what a mess Baltimore is, is somehow racist is just more anti-Trump poppycock.