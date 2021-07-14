War hero
Virginians tearing down Gen. Robert E. Lee's statue somehow make us a "more complete union"? At what point do the leftists erase the part of our history books where Lee was an American hero in the Mexican-American war?
Trail courtesy
For bikers on the trail, please give a warning when coming up behind walkers. Ring a bell or announce that you are behind us. Someone almost got hit the other day when she moved not knowing a bike was approaching behind her. It’s not a racetrack. Be courteous, please.
No surprise
Saying Afghanistan will begin to deteriorate when U.S. troops leave is like saying the dyke will continue to leak when the little Dutch boy takes his thumb out of it. Thanks, Capt. Obvious.
Voter integrity
The push by Massachusetts Republicans to add a voter ID question to the next ballot is right on target to ensure 100% voter integrity. Only those approving unethical behavior would be against it, as everyone essentially has a need for an ID for other transactions.
Heroism
A 45% minority of the Texas House of Representatives blocking passage of a bill is “heroic” because they are Democrats, but a 49% minority of the U.S. Congress is “racist” for not rubber-stamping The Squad’s because they are Republicans? And Democrats — in office, corporations, the media and Big Tech — are surprised that America is coming to collectively loathe them.
Trash pick-up
Once again the Methuen Department of Public Works gets a failing grade when it comes to picking up trash. For the second time they never picked up my trash on the scheduled day. Did they change the pick-up day and not tell the residents?
Stop robocalls
Why can't we devise a way to stop robocalls? They often start before 9 am. I have caller ID and am registered on the Do Not Call Registry. I also block the calls manually. Still, they keep coming. These calls are an invasion of privacy. Often I need to get up to see who is calling, and I am disabled. They even masquerade as hospitals. In this day of computer literacy, something must be done.
Disastrous mission
The withdrawal from Afghanistan is long overdue, but how we're doing it will soon be disastrous. We're going to see more executions of those who’ve helped us.
Risk takers
Would you play Russian roulette? If you’re still unvaccinated, for whatever reason, that’s what you’re doing.
Lawn companies
We’re told to keep our cars quiet and clean and have them inspected annually, but all I hear in Methuen are lawn companies’ equipment for hours on end, even with my windows and doors closed. I understand that homeowners have the right to occasionally cut their lawns and make noise for any reason, but I would think these lawn companies should be made to have their equipment inspected and operate within noise limits. I am down the block, with all windows and doors closed, and still the noise from one of these companies sounds as if they were cutting my lawn.
No more excuses
Health care workers are exhausted and no longer have any sympathy for the excuses from people who refuse the COVID-19 vaccine. I hope they won’t come to us for care if they’re ill with COVID-19. Our health and that of our families is more important.
Predictable
Who could have predicted the vice president putting money toward bail for rioters, prosecutors and mayors who undermine the police, or city governments taking money from police and removing bail requirements, all leading to more crime? If only there were data available beforehand.