Silver platter
President Donald Trump handed Joe Biden and the Democrats the COVID-19 vaccine on a silver platter, using Operation Warp Speed to curtail the onerous regulatory tape that coats our medical industry. All they had to do was put their radical agenda aside and distribute it, but no, they couldn't do that. They had to expend political energy by expanding ineffective lockdowns. They couldn't even get their most basic duties right.
Beach banner
Just when you think progressives can't be more loathsome, you take your kids to Hampton Beach on the first beach day in weeks, and someone has paid a plane to fly in circles over the beach with a pro-abortion banner for everyone, including the kids, to read. Sports, TV, movies, the Olympics and now our beaches: Nowhere is safe from the miserable whinging of the least happy people in the country. Give us a break.
Large limbs
I drive the Route 125 corridor from Haverhill through North Andover almost every day. There are a number of trees with large limbs extending out over the road between China Blossom and North Andover High School. If one or more were to fall during a storm, it could be very dangerous for passing cars. I hope there is a plan to cut them back.
Leaf bags
It pains me to drive around Methuen and see so many decaying leaf bags left out on sidewalks. The city gave adequate notice to all residents about the timeframe for leaf pickup, in the paper and on its website. I wish something could be done about this.
School rules
With school beginning soon with in-person classes, how will high school children and their teachers know who is and isn’t vaccinated? Are all in-person students still required to wear masks to keep everyone safe?
Purple Hearts
It’s wonderful to hear about plans to make the city of Methuen a Purple Heart Community. It is so important to give our veterans the recognition and respect that they all deserve. I cannot wait for those signs to be proudly placed around our city.
Latest spike
There is a new spike in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths, and 97% involve people who were not vaccinated, especially in Republican-controlled states. This is fed by the right-wing extremists and their dedicated media. When Donald Trump Jr. announced at the Conservative Political Action Conference's convention that President Joe Biden had failed to meet his July 4 goal of 70% vaccinated, the crowd cheered, demonstrating that Republicans care more about gaining partisan advantage than the lives of their constituents.
Experienced councilor
I hope Joyce Campagnone beats one of Methuen’s at-large councilors in this year’s election. I don’t really care which one. She has many years of political experience that the younger ones just don’t have.
Supporting sedition
When will most Republicans in leadership stop supporting the sedition and treason their leader very publicly committed on Jan. 6? It is just what it looked like. Why all the pathetic and contradictory excuses?
Disturbing speech
It was disturbing to listen to Michelle Leete, a leader in the Virginia PTA, shout out her views about protesters of critical race theory. It was especially disheartening to the many of us who never ever had any problem with race. What was even more disturbing were those who applauded her speech and her awful words, “Let them die.”