Stay safe
On top of the Centers for Disease Control's "wear a mask everywhere, you heartless buffoon" rules coming out this month, maybe they should issue new guidelines banning the use of automobiles, motorcycles, bicycles or airplanes until all deaths from their use are eliminated, or until Nov. 4. Swimming in oceans should be banned until such time as the world's shark population can be tamed, and all schooling in America should be canceled until a cure for the cold and influenza can be found -- or until Nov. 4. Thanks for your support in slowing the spread. Stay home, stay safe. We're all in this together.
T-shirt message
During last week's debate, President Donald Trump said, “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away, he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.” What a great quote for a T-shirt, it tells you everything you need to know. Is the Trump superstore in Salem listening?
She's not there
Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted out how dangerous it would be to hold confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barrett in the Senate this month, however recent voting records show there is nowhere safer in the world for Harris than in the Senate chambers. According to GovTrack.us, she missed 62% of Senate votes from July through September, and has missed 100% of all votes in October. Could there be some ulterior motive for Harris wanting to derail the hearings?
Name calling
The men and women who served in the military were called "losers" and "suckers" by the president. Now he wants us suckers to vote for him, with the rest of the suckers who voted for him in 2016.
One-sided
This newspaper won't publish Democratic comments in Sound Off, but they are willing to overload Republican views, even though most are lies or propaganda. I'm not the only one who sees this.
Other side
So, why is Sound Off now a liberal-only sounding board? The person responsible for it seems bent on injecting their personal views to impact the selection of the submissions.
House parties
Lawrence will never get out of the red unless they stop people from having parties that start at 8 p.m. and go until 3 a.m. People drink and get high while smoking from the same hookah. This goes on most weekends, with loud music and no mask wearing.
Decorum
Like over 99% of Democrats who participated in the primaries, I do not support Sen. Kamala Harris' positions nor consider her a good candidate. Since Joe Biden is clearly at reduced capacity mentally and physically, I cannot vote for him only to see him replaced by Harris within six months. So, I am voting for their opponents. That does not make them horrible people, and political opponents in the rank and file should refrain from saying horrible things about them. Just because President Donald Trump's opponents engage in that kind of childish behavior does not mean the rest of us should.
Fresh ideas
Kevin O’Connor had sensible, thoughtful answers in the U.S. Senate race debate. Sen. Ed Markey is a poster child for term limits. Still, the moderators clearly favored him. O’Connor gets my vote. We need need fresh ideas.
Arrogance
President Donald Trump has learned nothing from contracting COVID-19 and exhibits arrogance beyond belief. He continues to mock basic safety precautions, spew misinformation, endanger his own staff and followers, and show a lack of empathy for, or even interest in, the 2 million Americans who also got the disease and over 200,000 who've died from it. He irredeemably cares about no one but himself.
Solution found
I enjoyed the Sound Off from an apparent epidemiologist about how to "Defeat a virus." He or she should trademark that solution and cure the common cold and the most prevalent strains of influenza. It would make a killing.
Time for change
The Methuen Police Department is an onion. The more our council peels back its layers, the more it stinks. The department is riddled with controversy, and it is time for leadership changes. Enough is enough.
Hostile questions
I see the media using President Donald Trump's and his staff's illnesses like it uses all occasions -- as an opportunity to attack him. This latest classless, craven tactic includes blaming the victims for not wearing masks, not calling off press conferences, taking a ride in an armored limousine. Maybe if they are looking for people to blame, they can blame themselves for turning every briefing into a shouting match with hostile, ridiculous questions. I am sure that has enhanced the amount of COVID-19 in the air near the president and his press secretary.