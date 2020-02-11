A good turn
On Saturday I went to the Plaistow Market Basket to pick up a few things. It was unbelievably busy, and I was unable to get a handicapped parking space. I had given a friend a ride to the store with me, so she went in and brought out a motorized cart for me. When we returned to the car, one of the young men bringing in empty carriages saw us and came over to help. I have extreme trouble walking, even with my cane, so he let me take his arm as he walked me to my car door, opened the door and helped me in. I didn't catch his name, but I wanted to give my thanks for his going above and beyond to help me.
Greens fees
President Trump’s supporters like to brag that the occupant of the White House "donates" his $400,000 per year salary. Meanwhile, he has golfed at least 223 days, at a taxpayer expense of $115 million, according to Huffington Post. That amount would pay the president's salary for 287 years.
Contented few
How can anyone in the Methuen Police Department be happy, other than the chief and his superior officers? All they do is see how much they can take while inside their brick fort. Patrolmen do all the work. Lay off half the superiors and give some of that money to the patrolmen. The City Council should check with other cities to see the size of their police forces.
Evil distinction
Matt May writes in Sunday's Eagle-Tribune that “lives have been shattered because of … truly evil policies she (House Speaker Nancy Pelosi) advances.” Passing a law to advance the minimum wage to $15 per hour; trying to protect Americans with preexisting medical conditions; and trying to get sensible restrictions on gun availability, or getting adequate money to protect our elections, are hardly evil. Lying every day, name calling, swearing, instigating violent behavior, removing people who tell the truth or asking a foreign country to pursue made-up charges against your fellow Americans, is.
Sly chief
After reading the article about police emails, it’s obvious that Chief Joseph Solomon pulled one over on the people of Methuen — probably with the help of former Mayor James Jajuga.
Empire building
Chief Joseph Solomon clearly does not care one bit about taxpayers of Methuen. He's interested in the latest toys and gadgets, feathering his own nest and building his little empire. As a citizen, I vote no confidence.
Welcome addition
So happy to have a Trump store on River Street in Haverhill.
Ripped speech
Hooray to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for tearing up her copy of the State of the Union speech. It was the most partisan, distorted, self-serving State of the Union I have ever had the unfortunate pleasure of watching. In a way, though, I had to pity President Trump for having to take his predecessor down multiple times as the only way to build himself up.
Election interference
If all the accusations about President Trump were true, he’d dang near qualify to be a Democrat. Democrats are sacred that American voters are going to interfere in the 2020 election. We're paying Congress millions of dollars to do nothing, while we're paying Trump nothing to do everything.
Fighter jets
As the Super Bowl was opening last week, I was impressed with all of the opening hoopla. But as those fighter jets flew overhead, I couldn't help but think, "Gee, I hope they’re ours.”