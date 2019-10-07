Direct quote
“This is my last election. … After my election, I have more flexibility.” That is not a secondhand transcript from a shady political operator within our statist intelligence community. That is a direct quote from President Barack Obama caught on a hot mike after Russian President Dmitry Medvedev asked him about missile defense in March 2012. Subsequent to Obama's reelection, our missile defense program in eastern Europe was scrapped. Now Crimea is part of Russia. Democrats want to investigate circumstantial and partisan allegations, why don’t Republicans investigate things that actually happened?
His agenda
Now that pot shops in Haverhill will be opening soon, the mayor does not want to commit to using the money from pot shop sales to educate people about the dangers of drugs. No, he wants to put the money in a general fund to be used as he sees fit. Crime, drugs, shootings and gangs in the city are getting worse. The mayor has his own agenda.
Quad captains
Do the candidates running for mayor of Methuen have plans to reduce the number of police captains from four to two? And, if not, why is it that we need four police captains?
Feeding seniors
Thank you to Jennifer Kannan for the abundant and delicious baked pasta, meatballs, salad and dessert she served at the Methuen Senior Center. She is such a warm and kind woman. I hear she brought trays of food to the homeless shelter as well. What a lovely humanitarian act of love. God bless and best wishes on her upcoming election on Nov. 5.
Gone to pot
It still amazes me that Massachusetts, one of the most educated states, is among only seven states that have legalized recreational marijuana. Still, we cry for funds to combat drug addiction, a good portion of which began with pot smoking among school-age kids. I remember the athletes and academics who went down the tubes in high school when they started smoking pot regularly. Now our message to youth is that we support it, and it’s just fine to use.
Trump’s defense
As expected, the right-wing trolls and Republican spin-masters are deluging this newspaper with attacks on Democrats for initiating impeachment proceedings against President Trump. Indeed, this newspaper's Oct. 1 edition had half of the op-ed page taken up by their letters, plus the cartoon. Tellingly, not one attempts to exonerate him or explain away his treasonous and criminal behavior. Instead, they engage in deflection, non sequiturs and misdirection by making their usual ad hominem attacks on Democrats' character and motives, and by making false analogies to perceived or fabricated past offenses by former Democratic officials. The reality is that Trump has no sense of ethics, morals or propriety, will do whatever it takes to accrue more wealth, and surrounds himself with other self-dealing people. He needs to go before he and his enablers turn us into a third-world dictatorship.
Wet blankets
Once again those who run the city of Methuen prove their incompetence. They have proclaimed their intent to ruin Halloween for residents, once again, by changing hours the children are allowed to trick or treat. Instead of the usual, ridiculous hours of 5 to 7 p.m., they arbitrarily decide on a new time of 4:30 to 6 p.m. They jokingly blame the mosquito threat. There won't be a single mosquito alive in the city by the end of October. Not one other community in the state will do this. No need for Halloween lights or decorations this year, the sun will be shining and all of us who work from 9 to 5 will be arriving home just in time to see the trick or treaters leaving the neighborhood.