Long lines
My thanks to Gov. Chris Sununu for the 1 1/2-hour wait in the COVID-19 vaccine line in Salem the other day. That was a big improvement from the 2-hour line four weeks ago. My elderly neighbor almost passed out in line. What poor planning.
Awaiting the sequel
I'm not enjoying this current movie, but I can’t wait for the sequel, when the good guys get the glove back from the Thanos squad, snap their fingers and watch all the people cancelled during the past five years show back up on the internet -- former President Donald Trump, Pepe Le Pew, retired NHL player Jeremy Roenick, hockey commentator Don Cherry, "The Talk" personality Sharon Osbourne, Apu from "The Simpsons," the NFL and the Muppets. "Democrats: Endgame" is coming to a Congress near you in January 2023.
Private platform
Your columnist may certainly have his opinion. But the decision by Facebook's board has absolutely no effect upon the former president's constitutional rights. No government agency, and certainly not Congress, has abridged the former president's rights to free speech. He may go to his local park and stand on a soap box all he wants. But when he wants to access a private company's network and spew lies and hate speech, that company most certainly has its right to not serve him.
Holiday trigger
I think Mother's Day is a wonderful idea. However, it can be a trigger for women who cannot have children, have lost a child or are estranged from their children. Maybe just a "Women's Day" would be better.
Light punishment
I am not a New York Rangers fan, but I saw a replay of Tom Wilson's disgusting actions against the Rangers the other night. There is no place in today's NHL for this type of behavior. While Wilson was fined, it boggles the mind that the NHL Department of Player Safety failed to suspend him. Wilson has no regard for his opponents' safety and has repeatedly and purposely caused injuries in the course of his play. Not only should he have been suspended, he should be permanently banned from the league.
Not mandatory
Leave it to Attorney General Maura Healy not to uphold or understand the oath she took. Here's someone else trying to implement mandatory vaccines for employees. Sorry, but there’s this document called the Constitution. She should look it up sometime.
Border mess
I wonder if those who voted for President Joe Biden are happy now that the border is a mess, and all he wants to do is spend trillions of dollars on so-called infrastructure, leaving our kids to pay for it all in the end? Former President Donald Trump put America first.
Cruz's snooze
Of the millions of people who watched the president’s speech the other night, so many of them also had their eyes closed. They just didn’t know it. What else could Sen. Ted Cruz do but take 40 winks? I give him credit for showing what effect President Joe Biden’s speeches have on him.
Ask again
Can someone tell me why the Methuen City Council wants to put the pot issue on the ballot again? Didn’t we already vote against pot stores in 2016? Are they ignoring our vote because they didn’t like the result?
GOP dissenters
Rep. Liz Cheney, former House Speaker Paul Ryan and Sen. Mitt Romney should look for a new home. They’re a disgrace to the Republican Party, with their backstabbing traitorous acts.
No action
Vice President Kamala Harris was appointed border boss more than 40 days ago. Still, she's held no briefing or press conference, and scheduled no date or time for a visit to the border.