Fooled them
It was clear from watching President Biden speak last week that he's not in full command of his faculties. He stops mid-sentence, seeming to forget what room he's in. After the usual bromides, he served up one of the most densely packed pack of lies (all read from cue cards) since his last boss was in office. It's undeniable that Biden's supporters were fooled by the image of "moderate Uncle Joe" to the detriment of our republic. These are the same people claiming 75 million Americans were fooled by President Donald Trump, who despite what else he may be is energetic, alert, highly intelligent and skilled debater.
Pitch in
Keep in mind two things about the Salem, N.H., rail trail being dirty: It's the people who use the trail who make a mess. Also, no one forces you to walk there. Maybe while the contributor is walking, he or she can take a bag and pick up a little trash. Don’t forget the gloves.
Crash avoided
I'd like to thank the man in the gray van for jumping out from behind my stopped vehicle to make a turn onto Lawrence Street from Main Street in Haverhill, while I was allowing a vehicle with special needs children on board to take that turn around me onto Main. Had he crashed, I'd be making sure he was locked up for a long time.
Election challenge
You have to wonder why a party that claims to support the will of the people is trying to overturn local election laws, ban the ability to verify the identity of voters in any election, move its primaries so that progressive states vote before conservative ones, and overturn the results of Iowa's certified election of a congresswoman? It's almost like they are power-mad radicals, not the moderate party of President Joe Biden they pretend to be.
Penalized
My husband and I are both on Social Security. We are patiently awaiting our stimulus check. We received a letter from the IRS stating we would get only $1,200 each. We filed our taxes in 2019. Why were we penalized? We've gotten no response from the IRS.
Happy and healthy
New York and New Jersey remain the most locked-down states in America and are again the leading states for COVID-19 transmission. Meanwhile the "neanderthal" states such as Texas, without mask mandates, see COVID-19 numbers decline. Crime, economy, COVID-19 -- everywhere the self-proclaimed brilliant politicians are in charge, things are worse. Meanwhile, where the so-called deplorables are in charge, people are happier and healthier.
Back to normal
It's not that Sound Off allows too many Republican or conservative comments. The problem is that it allows cult followers to continue to post their lies. President Donald Trump lost the election. Joe Biden is president. Everyone should go and get vaccinated so we all can go back to normal.
Dog bite
President Joe Biden’s dog Major bit yet another person. Imagine if President Donald Trump had a dog and it bit just one person. The left would be calling for it to be put down immediately. Yet again, Biden gets away with something.
False claim
President Joe Biden advanced a false narrative about Georgia’s new election integrity law, claiming that it reduces voting hours, thus compromising the ability of working class Georgians to vote. This is a clear falsehood. The law does not change Election Day hours and instead expands access to early voting, as the Washington Post pointed out in a fact-check that gave Biden four Pinocchios.