Think carefully
Would you all please stop talking about the meatballs that Jennifer Kannan brought to the seniors in Methuen? If food sways your vote so easily, then you are part of the problem. When you vote, vote for a candidate’s policies — not their gender, race or age. Make an informed decision. In the end, their gender or race won't matter if they're raising your taxes and pocketing money for themselves.
Existential threat
As President Donald Trump slowly starts to investigate the Clintons, the Obamas, the Bidens, the Schiffs and the other career politicians who were dug in like ticks on a dog's back before he was elected, we begin to understand the wild-eyed, borderline insane opposition to his presidency. Trump represents an existential threat to these people — which President George Bush never did and that Sens. John McCain or Mitt Romney never would. Trump can and will ruin careers of people who came to Washington D.C. penniless and are now millionaires, all while working in elected office. No wonder they are so scorched-earth in their attacks.
Not qualified
For those Sound Off contributors who say Neil Perry's “outside perspective is the right prescription" and "Perry will return different results” in Methuen, the only prescription that Perry needs is truth serum. He’s not told the truth since Day One. His supporters are cruel and have hurt our beloved city. His leadership and vision will be dictated by Sharon Pollard, Tom Lussier and Steve Zanni — who are dormant now but just waiting to dig in their claws. Those who say he has no political connections must be kidding. He truly has no approach to government planning, and not voting for 18 years shows he has no interest whatsoever in the citizens of Methuen or what's important to us. There is nothing in his qualifications that will help run our city.
Negative politics
Has Jennifer Kannan’s campaign stooped so low as to go through other people’s personal lives just to trash them? The Kannan campaign is all negativity, all the time, full of personal insults and personal destruction. This is Methuen's past that we have to get away from. Her campaign can't get away from her votes — which were on the record — and has to resort to a new low. Let's move forward and get away from the politics of the past. If this is the way she is running her campaign, what can we expect if she’s in the mayor’s office?
Lots of questions
After watching the Methuen City Council meeting the other night on television, I was exhausted. Jessica Finocchiaro again took over the entire meeting, asking the same questions. Her fellow councilors appeared frustrated. She makes the meetings unnecessarily long. Being a new councilor and not really knowing all the rules and protocol, she should learn to listen instead of questioning every issue. She requested many amendments, which were all voted down by her peers. I applaud other councilors for their patience. Sorry but she doesn’t get my vote on Nov. 5.
Smear campaign
Well, it’s official, Methuen mayoral candidate Jennifer Kannan is unfit for office. Her despicable personal attack on Neil Perry demonstrates that she lacks the moral compass to guide our city out of the morass she helped to create. Perry was honest and forthright about a painful divorce 20 years ago, and she jumps on it to smear his reputation for her own advantage. We are still waiting for a truthful answer from her about her FBI interview on the activities of the City Council on the police contract. We deserve a city government focused on our needs, not revenge and smear campaigns.