Mask fines
Now I know how it feels to live in a socialist country. Lawrence Mayor Daniel Rivera should be more concerned about fighting crime than punishing people for not wearing a mask with $300 fines. He’s lost a lot of votes.
Maskless
My daughter and I were in a pharmacy in Methuen where three customers were not wearing masks. No one said anything to them. As I went to the counter to pay, I saw why. The manager was wearing a mask but her nose was exposed. I go to the pharmacy to get medicine to make me feel better, not catch the coronavirus. What are people thinking?
Leaders help
My friends and I are all in our 50s to 70s, and all of us were still working until we lost our jobs. President Trump and his Republicans refuse us another stimulus check. He and the Senate Republicans do not care about the working class people they claim to be for, but his supporters still stick by him. It’s our leaders’ responsibility to help us, not to say we’re lazy or force us to choose between a job and getting a life-threatening illness.
Lawless overlords
Bill Burt's article on Massachusetts’ continued closure of its economy by lawless overlords is right on the money. I think a lot of people will be reviewing their decisions to stay in blue states after this. Massachusetts has become unlivable, which is sad to see. But it’s what one-party rule does, rotting self-government and liberty at the core. Voters there have been foolish enough to support it for decades. Appointing a puppet Republican as governor who is at the mercy of the Democratic supermajority in the Legislature obviously isn’t the same as having a Republican governor.
Try a bike
Haverhill police have cars, trucks, SUVs and ATVs. Now they want to use drones to monitor for squatters. It’s as costly as it is creepy. By the time a drone spots the sin, the offenders will be gone before police arrive. How about getting the police out of their vehicles and having them take a few laps around the park on bicycles? It won't cost us a new toy, or fuel, or maintenance and upgrades.
Trails overrun
AVIS trails in Andover are being overrun with trail bikes and dogs that run all over the place unleashed, with no one picking up after them.
Restaurant rules
So what if restaurants practice "social distancing”? In most restaurants, servers remove dishes and utensils from tables in between customers. This creates a risk of contaminating any clean dishes placed on the same tables. Will the same staff will be serving food to new customers? Sanitizing the tables isn't enough to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Dog threatened
Amy Cooper from New York City should not only lose her job but should also be charged with animal cruelty with a hefty fine. In watching the video, it appears the only one who was being threatened was her dog.
Pessimistic view
It’s becoming increasingly apparent that most stories about COVID-19 spread by Democrats and their pet media are at best overly pessimistic, at worst outright fraud. The latter seems to be the case with studies branding hydroxychloroquine as poison and the latest story that children are spreading some secret version of the virus. At what point do we concede that the left is simply yelling COVID-19 in a crowded theater, looking to stoke panic and keep the economy tamped down until after the election?
Stay focused
While Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is running around mooning at the far left in attempts to secure higher office, she’s completely botching the job she does have. Daily violation of her constituents’ civil rights, crumbling dams, a city of Detroit that was bankrupt before the pandemic and just a few years removed from the Flint drinking water fiasco. Maybe she should work on running the things government does have power over, instead of trying to lord over all those it doesn't.
Self-praise
I don’t know who is less productive, President Donald Trump or the Methuen City Council. They both seem more interested in praising themselves more than helping their constituents.
Two-way street
So Mayor Daniel Rivera thinks the federal government should provide more support to the city of Lawrence relative to COVID-19, despite his refusal to support the federal government relative to its sanctuary city status. Perhaps if Lawrence were not harboring so many criminals, there wouldn't be such a problem.