Election interference
If all the accusations about President Trump were true, he’d dang near qualify to be a Democrat. Democrats are sacred that American voters are going to interfere in the 2020 election. We're paying Congress millions of dollars to do nothing, while we're paying Trump nothing to do everything.
Fighter jets
As the Super Bowl was opening last week, I was impressed with all of the opening hoopla. But as those fighter jets flew overhead, I couldn't help but think, "Gee, I hope they’re ours.”
Good reason
Lt. Col Alexander Vindman was escorted out because he was supplying the whistleblower with false information directly from the White House. In my book, that makes him a traitor.
Too many boarders
Too many homes in Methuen are turning into boarding houses and flop houses. Rooms are rented to as many individuals that can be jammed in, on a rotating basis. Vehicles are parked all over the place. Lawns look like parking lots. Taxis come and go all hours of the day, blowing their horns. Is there not zoning for this?
Councilors at fault
Why is the focus of the tainted Methuen Police Superior Officers contract falling onto former Mayor Stephen Zanni? What about the city councilors who were so willing to pass this contract? They should all be held responsible. They acted with complete disregard for the taxpayer.
Comic relief
Whoever writes headlines for The Eagle-Tribune missed their calling. They should have gone into comedy. Last Sunday’s headline, “Moment of Truth,” with a picture of the four leading Democratic candidates was the biggest laugh I’ve had in a long time. Truth and the names of those candidates pictured should never be used in the same breath.
Not meaningful
Congratulations to the Haverhill Friends of Agriculture for getting the mayor to form an Agricultural Commission. And, congratulations to Mayor James Fiorentini for making appointments that will ensure it is never respected or meaningful.
Study up
I commend Don Blaszka Sr.’s letter to the editor which appeared in the Sunday Eagle-Tribune titled, “A few things for voters to remember.” It was an excellent letter and took the words right out my mouth. All voters would do well to heed his advice and study the backgrounds and beliefs of candidates running for state and federal office.
Parking problems
Haverhill Mayor James Fiorentini now says parking problems are costing the city money. He should have been taking care of the parking problems a long time ago, but he was too busy setting up all the pot shops. You can’t even go to downtown Haverhill to shop or go to a restaurant because there is no place to park.
Best friend
I’ve heard the Methuen police are adding a fifth K-9 to the department. This one’s an emotional support dog to comfort the chief and superior officers as this contract saga unwinds.
Dangerous seeds
The letter about gun rights advocates by Kim Casey was great. Knowing there are such abysmal and degraded human beings marching in flak jackets while heavily armed illustrates the dangers that President Donald Trump has sowed. He advocates violence when he says there will be civil war if he’s not elected. For Trump, his advisers and their supporters, a great economy means gambling on the stock market and a bounty of minimum wage jobs stacking boxes in a warehouse.
Proud patriot
I am proud of those patriotic Americans who are willing to stand up for what they believe, against public condemnation. Rights are rights, regardless if technology advances. The letter writer Kim Casey was right about one thing: People who spread propaganda and put their names to it are unpatriotic and anti-American.
Local business
I am thrilled to see businesses in Haverhill open. Boarded-up buildings have become an eyesore. To shame anyone for having a business open, regardless of your political party, is upsetting. I’m looking forward to Democratic stores opening, maybe a “Feel the Burn” shop? Support small businesses.